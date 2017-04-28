Some changes mean you'll want to sort out your schedule right away.

Google has filled in most of the details for the Google I/O 2017 schedule of events and you can start selecting and planning out which ones you want to attend.

At the I/O 2017 website, you can see all the talks and presentations for all three days of the event and choose the ones you're interested in attending. You can track changes and even get notified through the site. As a plus, the mobile view of the site looks great in Chrome and acts very much like a native app so you don't have to wait for the Google I/O app to be updated and can get started right away.

And you'll want to get started right away because there are some changes this year. Because of some logistic problems and first-time mistakes Google I/O 2016 and its outdoor venue was a bit of a disaster for many. Google has listened to feedback and made some changes in the way it's going to work. The tents that events are held in will be bigger and you'll be able to reserve seats in advance. Google also notes that a few seats will stay open for walk-ins.

We received a lot of great feedback from attendees last year, and have been working hard since then to make sure this is the best Google I/O, yet. To help make it easier to attend your favorite talks and minimize lines, you'll be able to reserve seats across sessions before I/O starts. But don't worry, we're saving a few seats in each session that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis onsite. We've also increased the size of each of the tents this year, giving you more opportunities to see all of your favorite talks in-person.

They've also doubled the number of Office Hours where app developers can work with Google developers and all coding sandbox sessions will be inside one of the climate controlled tents. All in all, these are great changes.

We've got a full staff heading to Google I/O in a few weeks and we'll be sure to bring you the action as it happens. Stay tuned, this is gonna be great!

