Lenovo's new Flex 11 Chromebook is cheap, rugged and versatile.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for manufacturers to differentiate their Chromebooks in the highly competitive laptop space. Lenovo's $279 Flex 11 Chromebook, which goes on sale this week, has a trick up its sleeve — or its keyboard port.

The Flex 11 has sealed ports and a keyboard that can withstand up to a cup of water spilled on it, with draining channels to ensure that the liquid has something to go. This is a feature Lenovo has been putting to good use in its more expensive Yoga and Thinkpad laptops for some time, but it's good to see it integrated into something a bit cheaper.

Elsewhere, the Flex 11 is powered by a 2.1Ghz unnamed ARM processor — likely from Rockchip — with an 11.6-inch 1366x768 pixel IPS display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Like many of Lenovo's other laptops, the Flex 11 has a strong hinge that allows the unit to be contorted into one of four positions, including laptop, tablet, "tent", and "watch".

Compatible with the Google Play Store (in an update coming after launch, natch), the Flex 11 lasts 10 hours on a charge, and comes with a plethora of ports, including HDMI, USB 3.0, headphone port, and SD card slot. It is powered by a USB-C port, which is handy, and weighs just under three pounds.

