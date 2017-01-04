NextVR brings live basketball broadcasts in VR to the Daydream View.

NextVR offers access to live sports in virtual reality on the Samsung Gear VR in the U.S., and now the company is expanding its services internationally and adding compatibility for Google's Daydream platform. Starting today, customers in the U.S. will be able to access live NBA games in VR on both the Gear VR and Daydream, while those in Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia can enjoy highlights and on-demand content.

To be eligible, you'll either need the Gear VR and a compatible handset or the Daydream View and a Daydream-ready phone, like the Pixel. You'll also need to be subscribed to the NBA's League Pass in the U.S. to be able to see one game per week in glorious VR on the headset:

As part of its multi-year partnership with the NBA, NextVR, the Official League Pass VR partner of the NBA, has been broadcasting one live NBA game per week and delivering video-on-demand games and highlights in virtual reality in the U.S. To help provide additional content to existing fans and attract new consumers, NextVR and the NBA are now offering immersive video-on-demand games and highlights in virtual reality internationally, excluding China.

If you have the requisite hardware, all you need to do is download the NextVR app from the Play Store or the Oculus Store to get started with watching basketball games in VR.