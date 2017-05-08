Add some personality to your driving directions with Waze!

Millions of people use navigation apps like Waze or Google Maps to get turn-by-turn voice directions during their daily commute or while running errands. We've always had a limited choice of voices — until now. The latest update to the Waze app includes a new feature, Voice Recorder, which lets you custom record your own driving instructions.

Once you've updated the app, you'll find the voice recorder settings buried in the Waze settings. To find them, you'll need to tap the Search icon, then tap the Settings icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap Sound and Voice and you'll see the new Voice Recorder menu.

With Voice Recorder turned on, you have the option to record your own voice (or get a loved one or friend to record their voice) for 39 different driving instructions and road warnings. Any that you don't record will use the default navigation voice.

It doesn't take more than a minute to record the 39 short instructions requires to cover all the situations Waze notifies you on the road, and you have total freedom to embellish or add your own personality to the recordings — though we should reiterate that you'll want your voice navigation to be clear and easy to understand. Only one recording is stored at one time and you can re-record them as many times as you need until you're satisfied.

It's really quick and easy to set up so the next time you meet a cool celebrity, forgo the selfie and get them to record some Waze directions instead!