Get Play Store credit by taking part in surveys.

Google Opinion Rewards is now live in India, Singapore, and Turkey, allowing customers from these markets to participate in surveys to get Play Store credit.

In the U.S., customers get up to $1 in credit for a survey, and in India the payout starts from ₹10. That's what I received for the survey I completed, but the figure should change based on the survey.

The launch is a win-win as it gives customers the ability to pay for digital content they normally wouldn't (piracy is rampant in India). The platform is cost-effective for advertisers as well, and gives them valuable feedback from millions of users from various socioeconomic backgrounds.

Eager to get started? Download the app from the Play Store, select your Google account, and answer a few basic questions about yourself.

