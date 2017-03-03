Get the latest Gboard and Google Play Services features before everyone else.

Google is now offering beta versions of Gboard and Google Play Services, allowing you to test out upcoming features before they're available to all users. Doing so is relatively straightforward — you have to head to the signup page for Gboard and Google Play Services and hit the "Become a tester" button.

Doing so switches you to the beta channel, and you should see the corresponding change on the Play Store:

Should you decide that the beta channel isn't for you, you can easily switch back to the stable release channel by selecting the "Leave the program" button on the beta page.