Registration for Google's developer conference is now open!

Last year, Google Allo, Duo, Assistant and Home were announced at Google I/O 2016, and that was just at the keynote. The annual developer conference is full of interesting pieces of news, but the real reason it exists is for developers to learn how to build great apps and experience for the Android and Chrome platforms.

This year, with rumors swirling about Andromeda, Fuschia, and whatever else Google has in store for the future of Android, Google I/O is sure to be an excellent time.

And now it's officially open for registration! As with last year, the conference is in May — May 17-19, to be specific — at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, home of Google's own campus (in fact, the Amphitheater is just a few miles away). Registration is open from today, February 22, until February 27 at 5PM PST.

As with previous years, too, the draw is random, so it doesn't matter when you apply in the process; Google will begin picking people as of February 28. This year, though, the price of a general admission ticket has risen to $1,150, up from $900 in 2016. Academic tickets are still relatively reasonable at $375.

If you're applying to attend Google I/O, let us know — and good luck! We'll see you there.

Register for Google I/O 2017