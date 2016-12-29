Mario Mario and his brother, Luigi Mario.
It looks like the temporary exclusive between Nintendo and Apple for Super Mario Run is coming to an end, which means you'll soon be able to enjoy the latest punch to the nostalgia on your Android phone. That means everyone not quite satisfied with playing emulated Mario on phones can soon enjoy the portrait-only, single button, competitive online version of Mario inspired by everything you remember from your childhood. All you need to do now is pre-register and wait, which is totally different from the waiting you were already doing right?
Super Mario Run exploded onto iOS recently, quickly becoming the highest grossing mobile game and holding that title for about a week. The game gives you access to the first three levels in the first world for free, but asks you to pay $10 to access the rest of the game. Whether this experience deserves your money is entirely up to you, but the more you play the game the more you earn race tickets, which allows you to compete directly against other Super Mario Run players to see who can grab the most coins before time runs out. If you have a lot of friends playing the game with you, this part of Super Mario Run quickly becomes addictive.
Head to the Play Store to pre-register for Super Mario Run if you want in on the game as soon as it becomes available!
Reader comments
I'll check it out. I think Nintendo missed out on the hype though. It;s going to be hard for them to get people excited about the game again as I doubt it will dominate the media the way it did at launch for iOS.
10 dollars for a game you can play in 2 hours? Nintendo should be ashamed.
This game is not worth 10 dollars. At best 1.99
I'm excited. I just hope it runs on many Android OS phones.
I'm only interested in trying it out. Definitely not paying $10.
So they want me to pay $9.99 for Nintendo's version of Temple run? Yeah, not going to happen
If I pay 9.99 for Android I expect at least 40 hours worth of gameplay.