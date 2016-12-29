Mario Mario and his brother, Luigi Mario.

It looks like the temporary exclusive between Nintendo and Apple for Super Mario Run is coming to an end, which means you'll soon be able to enjoy the latest punch to the nostalgia on your Android phone. That means everyone not quite satisfied with playing emulated Mario on phones can soon enjoy the portrait-only, single button, competitive online version of Mario inspired by everything you remember from your childhood. All you need to do now is pre-register and wait, which is totally different from the waiting you were already doing right?

Super Mario Run exploded onto iOS recently, quickly becoming the highest grossing mobile game and holding that title for about a week. The game gives you access to the first three levels in the first world for free, but asks you to pay $10 to access the rest of the game. Whether this experience deserves your money is entirely up to you, but the more you play the game the more you earn race tickets, which allows you to compete directly against other Super Mario Run players to see who can grab the most coins before time runs out. If you have a lot of friends playing the game with you, this part of Super Mario Run quickly becomes addictive.

Head to the Play Store to pre-register for Super Mario Run if you want in on the game as soon as it becomes available!