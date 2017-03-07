Samsung is making its browser available on Google hardware.
In a bid to deliver faster updates, Samsung decoupled its browser from TouchWiz and started offering it on the Play Store since 2015. The browser was limited to Galaxy phones, but a beta version of Samsung Internet is now being listed on the Play Store with support for the Google Pixel and Nexus devices.
The description for the app states that it is available on all "Galaxy and Google Nexus phones" running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above. I was able to install it just fine on my Pixel XL in India, and the browser itself is packed with features. You get support for 360-degree videos, DuckDuckGo search, ability to transact online with Samsung Pay, indicator for Progressive Web Apps, integrated QR reader, pop-up video player, and an Amazon shopping assistant that will automatically compares prices to the retailer.
Samsung is debuting Physical Web support with a feature called CloseBy, which lists websites for points of interest in your vicinity. There's also the option to install an ad blocker extension to filter out ads. The browser is built on Chromium 51, and is surprisingly agile considering the number of features it offers. If you're rocking a Nexus device or a Pixel, head to the Play Store to give it a try.
Reader comments
Edit: I read launcher instead of browser.
Someone that is familiar with Samsung's browser: Are there any advantages over the third party solutions?
Yes, it has extensions and especially the AdBlocker and Amazon assistant come in handy. Samsung might also open up Samsung Pass to users via biometric or passcode authentication.
Fingerprint verification for passwords
Why would anyone want it?
Because it is faster than chrome browser, especially with the adblocker extension.
It says it is not compatible with my Nexus 7 2013 tablet or my Nexus5X.
Because there's a thing called choices. I don't even use chrome anymore for the ad blocker and fingerprint password alone.
I like the people that still assume that anything from Samsung is trash. I love my Pixel XL and I don't expect mobile chrome to EVER get an ad blocker but mobile chrome not having fingerprint authentication at this point is embarrassing. I have gotten used to Chrome since I got my XL but I am def going to give the Samsung Browser a shot.
Edit: That being said, I do not see an option for using my fingerprint for passwords, in that case I will just go back to Brave.
Says my pixel xl isn't compatible
Must be only in India.
It a well known fact that Samsung browser is way faster
Says my Pixel XL isn't compatible as well, wonder if this is a regional thing or a staged rollout.
Same for my Nexus 6. And i'm in India, so maybe staged rollout
Not available for my pixel. USA running beta software
Is this any different than the browser already on Samsung phones?
The finger print for password is a nice feature , I'm a bit surprised Google hasn't made an effort to implement it further .
I have had it working on a couple of my apps for a while , it begs the question , will we ever get it fully functioning ? ,