Samsung is making its browser available on Google hardware.

In a bid to deliver faster updates, Samsung decoupled its browser from TouchWiz and started offering it on the Play Store since 2015. The browser was limited to Galaxy phones, but a beta version of Samsung Internet is now being listed on the Play Store with support for the Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

The description for the app states that it is available on all "Galaxy and Google Nexus phones" running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above. I was able to install it just fine on my Pixel XL in India, and the browser itself is packed with features. You get support for 360-degree videos, DuckDuckGo search, ability to transact online with Samsung Pay, indicator for Progressive Web Apps, integrated QR reader, pop-up video player, and an Amazon shopping assistant that will automatically compares prices to the retailer.

Samsung is debuting Physical Web support with a feature called CloseBy, which lists websites for points of interest in your vicinity. There's also the option to install an ad blocker extension to filter out ads. The browser is built on Chromium 51, and is surprisingly agile considering the number of features it offers. If you're rocking a Nexus device or a Pixel, head to the Play Store to give it a try.