I have to admit something: even though I've had a Galaxy S8 in my pocket for a couple weeks now, I keep thinking of going back to the LG G6. It's not just that the fingerprint sensor is in a better position, or that it's a little easier to use with one hand, but because the dual camera setup is just so enticing, especially as I'm about to leave for Google I/O and its sweeping Northern California vistas.

Well, if you're looking to pick up an LG G6 but don't want a carrier variant (and all the bloatware it entails), you can now buy an unlocked version from Amazon, B&H or Best Buy.

The phone, model number US997, is compatible with all four major U.S. carriers, and comes with no pre-loaded carrier software. And while it may not be specifically optimized for one particular network — you'll lose some T-Mobile or Verizon-specific enhancements — in exchange you get one of the leanest ways to run an LG phone.

It's also considerably cheaper, at $599, than the equivalent unlocked Galaxy S8, which begins at $725, though for that you get an extra 32GB of storage and a faster processor, but who's counting? The LG G6 stands up in many ways to the Galaxy S8 where it counts: overall user experience.

