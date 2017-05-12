An unlocked model of the LG G6 is now on sale in the U.S. But should you buy one?
I have to admit something: even though I've had a Galaxy S8 in my pocket for a couple weeks now, I keep thinking of going back to the LG G6. It's not just that the fingerprint sensor is in a better position, or that it's a little easier to use with one hand, but because the dual camera setup is just so enticing, especially as I'm about to leave for Google I/O and its sweeping Northern California vistas.
Well, if you're looking to pick up an LG G6 but don't want a carrier variant (and all the bloatware it entails), you can now buy an unlocked version from Amazon, B&H or Best Buy.
The phone, model number US997, is compatible with all four major U.S. carriers, and comes with no pre-loaded carrier software. And while it may not be specifically optimized for one particular network — you'll lose some T-Mobile or Verizon-specific enhancements — in exchange you get one of the leanest ways to run an LG phone.
It's also considerably cheaper, at $599, than the equivalent unlocked Galaxy S8, which begins at $725, though for that you get an extra 32GB of storage and a faster processor, but who's counting? The LG G6 stands up in many ways to the Galaxy S8 where it counts: overall user experience.
If you're interested in the unlocked LG G6, let us know in the comments below!
Where to buy the LG G6 in the U.S.
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
You can now buy an unlocked LG G6 in the U.S., but should you?
I got the 360$ deal from atnt. Can't beat that price.
You and me both. I vowed to never buy from carrier again...then that deal came out. I'm a sucker for bill credits...
I said I wouldn't either but then Verizon ran all of those holiday discounts at the end of last year. Ended up with a $240 Verizon Pixel and a $120 Moto Z. Couldn't resist.
Good price and great with the watch combo or if you pre-ordered in time for the Google Home offer. Samsung bloat is too much for me. S8 camera may have a slight edge, but the dual and wide front look pretty useful.
Not a Samsung fanboy comment here, but they really have trimmed alot of the bloat. Or at minimum made it easy to disable duplicate apps. It is a decent user experience now.
It does look better, but I still prefer Google's version and not sure I will even care for the G6. I may be eyeing a new Pixel in the fall. The original Galaxy Note was one of my all time favorites, but the later SW updates on it were headed down the Touchwiz road and I was headed down the Nexus path. I also don't like the curved edges; just my preference. I do like the larger G6 side feel.
I might if my Nexus 5x dies. 😂😂. Im kinda wishing it would
What enhancements is it missing on T-Mobile?