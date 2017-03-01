Be the first to try EMUI 5.0 on the Honor 6X.
Honor has announced that it will roll out the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update to the Honor 6X sometime in the month of March, and the company is now kicking off the beta test for those located in the U.S. If you're using an Honor 6X in the U.S., you can sign up to test the update by sending your device's IMEI number to huaweifut@huawei.com.
Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to huaweifut@huawei.com now. pic.twitter.com/dbquir7yey— Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 28, 2017
As we've seen on the Mate 9, EMUI 5.0 brings several much-needed improvements, including a notification panel that actually works, multi-window mode, and an optional app drawer.
Honor made its name on the back of its hardware prowess, but the software limitations with previous iterations of EMUI made it difficult to recommend its handsets. With the company now looking to expand its reach in Western markets, it finally pared down on customizations and is offering a cleaner implementation of its interface with EMUI 5.0.
Reader comments
So is the honor 5x not getting Android 7.0?
Great news. Hopefully, they'll start this soon in India as well.
IIRC, Honor stated that only the review units of the 6X will get EMUI 5 in March and the actual retail units will get it by Q2.
As much as OS updates are great, what is Honor doing about the monthly security updates? Also because they don't release the source code for Kirin how does anybody know if it is secure?