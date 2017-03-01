Be the first to try EMUI 5.0 on the Honor 6X.

Honor has announced that it will roll out the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update to the Honor 6X sometime in the month of March, and the company is now kicking off the beta test for those located in the U.S. If you're using an Honor 6X in the U.S., you can sign up to test the update by sending your device's IMEI number to huaweifut@huawei.com.

As we've seen on the Mate 9, EMUI 5.0 brings several much-needed improvements, including a notification panel that actually works, multi-window mode, and an optional app drawer.

Honor made its name on the back of its hardware prowess, but the software limitations with previous iterations of EMUI made it difficult to recommend its handsets. With the company now looking to expand its reach in Western markets, it finally pared down on customizations and is offering a cleaner implementation of its interface with EMUI 5.0.