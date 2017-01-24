Best Buy is currently offering the HP Chromebook for just $149, a savings of $50 from its regular price. Equipped with an 11.6-inch display, this Chromebook has 4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash storage, all while weighing in at just 2.5 pounds. Running Google's Chrome OS, you'll have built-in cloud support for accessing your documents wherever you are, as well as automatic downloads and security updates to keep your work on schedule.

This deal is only good for today, January 24, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested. If you've been thinking about checking out a Chromebook but didn't want to spend a ton to do so, this is the deal for you.

See at Best Buy