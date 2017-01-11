Honor 6X's first flash sale kicks off later today in the U.S.

Honor unveiled the budget Honor 6X last week, and the handset will be available for sale in the U.S. starting January 15 for $249 unlocked. Ahead of its debut, Honor is running a flash sale on its website that kicks off at 12 p.m. CST, in which it is offering the Honor 6X for $199, a $50 discount.

To be eligible, you'll have to register on Honor's website ahead of the sale, following which you will receive a coupon code in your email. Once the flash sale kicks off, you'll be able to use the coupon to claim a $50 discount on the Honor 6X. Honor says that stock is "incredibly limited," so if you're interested, you'll have to purchase the phone as soon as the sale kicks off.

The Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, dual camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary shooter along with a 2MP sensor for depth-sensing information, 8MP front camera, and a 3340mAh battery.

On the software front, the phone runs Huawei's EMUI 4.1, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. An update to Nougat with EMUI 5.0 is planned for sometime during the second quarter. To know more about the device, be sure to take a look at our hands-on post.

