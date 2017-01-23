Right now you can pick up Aukey's Quick Charge 3.0 car charger for just $9 with coupon code OHBVOTE9, a savings of $8. It features two Quick Charge 3.0 ports, so you can keep all your favorite gadgets topped up while on the go. Quick Charge 3.0 can charge compatible devices up to four times faster than a regular charger, so whether you spend 10 minutes or two hours in the car each day, this will get you the most power during your commute.

Aukey builds in safeguards to protect your devices from overheating, overcharging or drawing excessive current from the charger to keep your phone and car safe. Remember, you'll need to use coupon code OHBVOTE9 for the savings here. Be sure to grab one for each car you have, you'll thank yourself later.

