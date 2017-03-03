It's a simple feature, but it will make a huge impact for some.
Yelp, the first big name in discovering restaurants near you that offer exactly what you're craving, has made several significant moves in the name of inclusion and acceptance recently. It was one of the few apps that lets you know when a restaurant is wheelchair accessible or offers a military discount, and now there's a feature for anyone in need of a gender neutral restroom.
From Rachel Williams, Yelp's head of Diversity and Inclusion:
On desktop and mobile versions of Yelp, users will be able to see whether or not a business offers gender-neutral bathrooms to patrons. We will also be rolling out the ability to search for businesses on Yelp by the Gender Neutral Restrooms attribute in the weeks to come.
Yelp will collect this information from users and business owners in two ways. We will begin asking users who check into or review businesses like restaurants and retail shops if those establishments offer restrooms that are gender neutral. Additionally, businesses owners can edit the Gender Neutral Restrooms attribute from their business user account.
It's a relatively small update to the Yelp service, but will make a significant difference in places where locating a gender neutral restaurant in states where "bathroom bills" have caused so many problems. This update has started rolling out to business already, and will be available for users in the Yelp app soon.
Reader comments
Yelp is tackling gender neutral bathroom discovery in its latest update
If you have a penis you use the men's restroom, if you have a vagina, you use the women's restroom.
It's not that difficult!
Preach!
what is difficult is trying to figure out why it's an issue...are you going to pull up their dress or pull their pants down to make sure their genitals match yours?
If you want a 45 yr old man who identifies as a woman in the stall next to your 12-yr old daughter, that's your business. Not I, said Coolbreeze78. Believe it or not, I have concerns about this, sorry not sorry.
But go nuts I guess. Society has morphed into a strange one. Keep your junk away from little girls IMO. Don't care what's going on in that head of yours but having it projected onto my family is a no-go. Note: I'm not saying "your" directed at you, it's directed to the confused men out there. I get that not everyone is "like me" but if you have a penis and need to pee, go pee in the men's room. That's a fair ask, no? Does gender identification absolutely require that you go into the women's room to relieve yourself? Nope. It's silly, IMO. Just political fodder to incite a victimized argument. Everyone is so ready to fight these days. It's getting old.
newsflash, that 45 year old woman isn't after your 12 year old daughter, she just wants to pee...as i said, are you going to lift her dress to make sure her genitals look the way you think they should? you realiez your 12 year old daughter has been peeing next to 45 year old transgendered females for 12 years...yeah?
on another note, why is it always about the 12 year old daughter? why don't you care about your 8 year old son peeing next to that 45 transgendered man?
Because 12 year old daughter sounds worse... Paedophiles aren't after boys are they? Omg, what if they are???
Sorry for my sarcasm but it's true, transgender people have been here for centuries... I don't require gender neutral toilets but tbf I would use them, I've been in a queue for women's toilets and had to pop in the men's cubicle. I know that's not why gender neutral toilets are created but I'm trying to give a reason for homophobes to not just see Paedophiles...
I can see the end of men's and women's toilets coming anyway, pointless thing of separate doors anyway, not like anyone can see anything in a cubicle plus it will make women spend less bloody time hogging the handbasin crying over that guy who she used to date three years ago who is there with another woman...
I am a woman, it is true I'm afraid
Sure they have been around for centuries. So why are we having this discussion and why is this the hot topic of the day? What are we talking about .005% of the population? If no one checked before lets just keep doing what we were doing. This isn't a crisis by any means.
Having said all that let the states decide and keep the feds out of it.
Great, so people have to look up 50 different laws to find out which bathroom to use when they travel. Great plan /s
Using the bathroom, a basic right, is not for the states...It's a basic right, therefore it belongs at the Federal level. We are a nation...Not just a group of small "countries" doing their own thing with few ties between them.
No one is denying someone going to the restroom.
I know, use the bathroom according to your genitalia. That is real simple. No need to look up different laws. See how easy that is.
And for someone in the process of changing their genitalia, who isn't 100% one or the other?
You keep posting this extremely rare fringe scenario so I'll do my best to satiate your appetite for an answer so you can turn it around to support your argument.
Don't know. That's my answer. That and use the bathroom that matches your birth I guess. Yes, even if you are in-between operations or whatever.
You know as well as anyone your question is designed to be a "gotcha" question. So good job. Luckily it's an extraordinary situation that is really irrelevant in the entire scope of this issue.
You do realize that, statistically, a child is more likely to be molested by someone they know, either a family member, a trusted friend, or an authority figure, such as a teacher or coach., right? If you're going to be concerned about that, and you should be, then be concerned about the ways it could most likely happen.
look up Buck Angel and tell me he should be peeing in the lady's restroom
But you're not worried about that 45 yr old man in stall next to your 12-yr old son?
You realize transgender women have been peeing in the same bathroom as your daughter for years, right? I assume none of them have bothered her one bit. Nothing has changed except your knowledge of it.
You know there are already laws to handle that situation, right?
What if someone identifies as a woman, is in the process of becoming a woman, but hasn't had all their surgeries and still has a penis?
You know what's not difficult? Using the restroom. I never pay attention to who's in the stall next to me, I go and I leave.
Does everything need to be politicized? People have been minding their own business in the restroom since forever.
+1
+1 Johnny
it is a problem and president Trump agreed on it last year. now , that he has to bend and appeal to his Evangelical Base , he flip flops as usual.
I've seen it in first person - homophobe retard opened up the skull of a trans gender guy in the restroom The best case scenario, they can just get harrased.
I'm still to see reports of "imposters" raping women in restrooms. those with that mental problem, usually don't need to go that far to assault or rape someone.
I feel bad for anyone who is blind to this issue.
I don't know if I should pee standing up, or sitting down.
That's truly your choice, whatever its most comfortable for you...lol
If you're a dude that person sitting down, you're a ******.
google maps has been asking me if places have gender neutral bathrooms
With all due respect, this is ridiculous.
+1
They're called Port-a-johns
Lol they have these already, they're called family restrooms. Granted there is only one toilet/sink but hey lets solve a problem that doesn't exist.
I use baby wipes
Serious Question.... If I dress like a woman and walking into a bathroom but I'm a man...who is checking?
I've never understood this issue. Locker Rooms I guess I sorta understand. But who is checking genitals in a bathroom?
Say I'm a transgender man. I go to the health club. I need to use the bathroom at the health club. Because I identify as a woman, logic says I use the women's bathroom...located in the women's locker room. I waltz in there, penis and all, while 13 women are naked, changing, showering. Or, a woman who thinks she's a man walks into a high school bathroom. Great idea for sure. Someone complained? TO THE NEWS I WAS OFFENDED I'M SUING....k
I just want to pee, it's okay everyone! Chaos ensues.
Look, I know the millennial generation is all for "hey, what's the big deal - whatever goes !!" but there's basic biology, hormones, and morals involved here. Just because a trans man uses the woman's restroom NO it doesn't have to immediately go to sexaual assumptions and fear. I get that, but it's a slippery slope.
Penis? Men's room
Vagina? Women's room
This is a thing suddenly because the political lines are so viciously drawn, everyone is just daring someone to challenge their political stance. It's just another way to attack the Trump administration, make no mistake about it. Yep, I went there. Everyone knows it's a way to promote their political affiliation of choice but they smugly hide behind it.
Huh...well I guess where I'm from if you have a problem with someone in the bathroom...then it's your problem and you should leave.
Actually, it's the law here. SO you can't sue because you're upset about someone else in the bathroom.
P.S. Trump doesn't care about the transgender issue or any other socially conservative things. He just uses it as a tool to rally his base. Not saying others don't do the same...but he's not a "conservative"
All of this is completely ridiculous! Changing sex should have never been allowed in the first place. Ppl can be mad at me for saying that but I don't care
Why?
how is it harming you in any way what someone else does to their own body?
Well, this should be nice for both of the people who will use this feature
Just another enterprise pandering to SIG's to grow their business. For anyone that's uncomfortable with the idea of gender neutral washrooms, use yelp to avoid taking your business to any establishment that promotes them. That was easy.
Why are people worried about gender neutral restrooms? Don't most people have gender neutral restrooms at home?
Who cares what bathroom people use just use a stall if it's an issue. I'm not in the bathroom looking at the person next to me genetalia to see if they are using the correct restroom.
I think some of the females that are trying to be dudes will run back to using the females restroom once they see all the pubes in the men's restroom toilets, know your role and stick to your lane
In related news.. man changes self to be identified as a genderless alien. Where is the bathroom for fake aliens?
Some of the comments on here are stupid as ****. Some of you people have know clue about x and y chromosomes. **** we live in the most advanced society yet people still have these backwards ass views
What about the bathroom for the blacks? Or is that different?
Ah Jim Crow laws lol
Today I feel like dressing like a man. Tomorrow I will probably feel like dressing like a women..Heck, the day after tomorrow I will probably want to transform into a alien.
Dress how you want, it's a free country