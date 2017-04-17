Xiaomi is bringing the Mi Headphones Comfort to India.

Xiaomi is adding to its arsenal of affordable audio products by launching the Mi Headphones Comfort in India. The 3.5mm closed-back on-ear headphones are set to go on sale in the country starting tomorrow, April 18, and will retail for ₹2,999 ($45). The headphones incorporate a lightweight construction and ear cups made out of breathable polyurethane foam that make them comfortable to wear throughout the day. The have a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, and are Hi-Res certified.

Launching Mi Headphones Comfort: beautiful, great sound & super comfortable. Only ₹ 2,999 😀 Buy from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ starting tomm. pic.twitter.com/K0iD203Nkj — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 17, 2017

The left ear cup also offers quick controls for music playback and receiving calls. The 1.4m cable is tangle-free, and Xiaomi says it conducts over 700 tests to make sure the headphones are durable. Like the more premium Mi Headphones, the Mi Headphones Comfort are designed by 1More. The headphones won't be up for sale until tomorrow, but if you want to take a look at their product page and see what's on offer, hit up the link below.

See at Xiaomi India