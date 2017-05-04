Xiaomi's first Mi Home is coming to Bengaluru.

After offering its products online for the last three years, Xiaomi is gearing up for a major retail push. The Chinese manufacturer has sent out media invites for the launch of its first Mi Home store in Bengaluru. The company will use the retail space to highlight its phones, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers, and more.

Xiaomi saw a huge boost from its Indian unit on the back of successful phone launches, and the company is looking to build that momentum by targeting the lucrative offline market. We'll know more about the devices that will be making their debut at the store, but in the meantime, what lifestyle products from Xiaomi are you guys interested in seeing in India?