The first Redmi 4A sale kicks off at 12 p.m. IST on Amazon India.

The Redmi 4A is Xiaomi's most affordable phone to date in India, offering decent specs for ₹5,999 ($90). The phone will be going up for sale for the first time later today, March 23 at 12 p.m. IST, on Amazon India.

To recount, the Redmi 4A offers a 5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 425 SoC, 13 MP camera, 5MP front camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, and a 3120mAh battery. The phone is available in Dark Grey (which isn't dark or grey but in fact blue) and Gold color options, and Xiaomi will start selling the Rose Gold variant on Mi.com starting April 6.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A hands-on

Amazon India is incentivizing the launch of the Redmi 4A by providing a 10% cashback offer to IndusInd Bank customers. You'll also get ₹50 off of official Mi cases, and a ₹200 promotional credit toward Kindle purchases. If you're an Idea Cellular customer and are looking to pick up the device, you'll be eligible to receive 28GB of data (limited to 1GB a day) with a ₹343 recharge.

Interested? Head to the link below at 12 p.m. to get your hands on the Redmi 4A.

See at Amazon India