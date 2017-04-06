The Mi Panoramic Camera has two 16MP lenses and can shoot 7K stills.

Xiaomi rolled out a 4K action camera as well as a $330 mirrorless camera under its Yi sub-brand, and the company has now unveiled a 360-degree camera, called the Mi Panoramic Camera. The camera retails for ¥1,699 ($250), and features two 16MP fisheye lens (each with 190-degree field of view) that use Sony's IMX206 imaging sensor.

The camera is powered by an Ambarella A12 image signal processor, which stitches images from the two lenses to create 7K stills (6912 x 3456), as well as videos at a resolution of 2456 x 1728 and 30fps. The camera can also shoot 60fps video at a resolution of 2304 x 1152.

There's a 6-axis EIS (electronic image stabilisation) system that Xiaomi claims will allow you to shoot smooth video under "extreme sport conditions." The camera is IP67 water and dust resistant, and has a 1600mAh battery that lets you record for up to 75 minutes. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity, four shooting modes, a microSD slot that can take in cards up to 128GB, and fast charging. It weighs just 108g and has dimensions of 78x67.4x24mm.

Overall, a great camera for its price tag, as is the case with most Xiaomi products. It's now up for sale in China, and it's unlikely Xiaomi will bring it to other markets. You can pick it up from third-party sellers, but you'll have to pay a $70 premium.