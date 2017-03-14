Xiaomi sold a million units of the Redmi Note 4 in just 45 days in India.

Xiaomi has announced today that is sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in India. Xiaomi achieved the milestone in just 45 days, making the Redmi Note 4 the fastest device to get to the million mark in the country. As noted by the company on Facebook, that equates to one sale every four seconds.

It's easy to see why the device is doing so well in the country. The Redmi Note 4 offers a compelling set of features on a budget, and Xiaomi retooled the camera and introduced a more premium design. The company also overcame last year's supply constraints, selling over 250,000 units of the device in the first sale.

The Redmi Note 3 was one of the best-selling devices in India last year, and its successor is well on its way to meet that goal. That said, there are phones on the horizon — particularly the Moto G5 — that will take the fight to Xiaomi.

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G5 Plus in the country tomorrow, and the device shares the same internal hardware — Snapdragon 625 along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage — as the Redmi Note 4 while offering a far better software experience and a significantly upgraded camera.

For now, however, the Redmi Note 4 is the device to beat in the budget segment in India.