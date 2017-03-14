Xiaomi sold a million units of the Redmi Note 4 in just 45 days in India.

Xiaomi has announced today that is sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in India. Xiaomi achieved the milestone in just 45 days, making the Redmi Note 4 the fastest device to get to the million mark in the country. As noted by the company on Facebook, that equates to one sale every four seconds.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 one million

It's easy to see why the device is doing so well in the country. The Redmi Note 4 offers a compelling set of features on a budget, and Xiaomi retooled the camera and introduced a more premium design. The company also overcame last year's supply constraints, selling over 250,000 units of the device in the first sale.

The Redmi Note 3 was one of the best-selling devices in India last year, and its successor is well on its way to meet that goal. That said, there are phones on the horizon — particularly the Moto G5 — that will take the fight to Xiaomi.

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G5 Plus in the country tomorrow, and the device shares the same internal hardware — Snapdragon 625 along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage — as the Redmi Note 4 while offering a far better software experience and a significantly upgraded camera.

For now, however, the Redmi Note 4 is the device to beat in the budget segment in India.