Become a Mi Explorer to beta test Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi launched its Mi Explorer program ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 3 in January, and the company is now kicking off another instalment of the contest. Xiaomi will hand out upcoming phones in the Redmi series to those that make the cut, soliciting feedback from them over any possible improvements. Mi Explorers will also be eligible to attend the launch event.

From the Mi Explorers website:

We care deeply about providing the best product experience possible to all our users. The Mi Explorers Challenge is designed for Mi to perfect the next product based on extensive user feedback and data before launch. We are looking for loyal Mi Fans who are truly passionate about Mi. Outstanding photography, videography, and writing skills are bonuses. Anyone can apply! Be among the first to receive our next device, be highly involved in improving it before launch, attend the launch event, and become a star among Mi Fans!

To be eligible, you need to finish the Mi Fan Challenge, where you'll have to answer 20 questions in five minutes. You'll have to get 18 answers right to pass the quiz, although it's fairly easy if you're up to date on Xiaomi's products. In addition to the quiz, you'll have to provide your details, including your Mi ID, email address, and current city.

If you're interested in signing up to become a Mi Explorer, you can do so from the link below. Just be sure to do so before December 30.

Sign up to be a Mi Explorer