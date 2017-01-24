First flash sale crosses 250,000 sales, Nougat beta ROM based on MIUI 8 now available.

During the launch of the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi announced that it will roll out a MIUI build based on Nougat shortly. The company is now making the preview build available for those interested in getting an early look at Nougat.

The news comes on the heels of today's announcement that Xiaomi sold 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 in 10 minutes, breaking yet another record.

With your powers combined, #RedmiNote4 achieved an amazing feat in record time! Thank you for your love & support, hit RT NOW! 💪 pic.twitter.com/06Yw18IZwa — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 24, 2017

The Nougat build is still based on MIUI 8, and is available for the Snapdragon 625 variant of the Redmi Note 4. The global version of the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio X20, and as of now there's no word on if that model will receive a similar preview. As this is a beta build, there are bound to be bugs. If you're interested in what's on offer, download the build from the link below.