The latest phone in the Redmi series is a beast.

The Redmi Note 4 has made its debut in India, offering enticing specs and a great all-metal design. The Indian variant is powered by Qualcomm's 14nm Snapdragon 625, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Here's a look at the hardware on offer with the Redmi Note 4.

Redmi Note 4 specs

Category Features
Operating System MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Display 5.5-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD panel
2.5D curved glass
401ppi pixel density
SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz
14nm
GPU Adreno 506 with Vulkan API, OpenCL 2.0, and OpenGL ES 3.1
650MHz
RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage 32GB/32GB/64GB
microSD slot up to 128GB
Rear camera 13MP with f/2.0 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
Front shooter 5MP with f/2.0 lens
1080p video recording
Connectivity LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
Battery 4100mAh battery
Fast charging (5V/2A)
Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 151 x 76 x 8.3mm
Weight 175g
Colors Gold, Dark Grey, Silver

The phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. For more on the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 4, be sure to take a look at our review:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review