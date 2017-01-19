The latest phone in the Redmi series is a beast.
The Redmi Note 4 has made its debut in India, offering enticing specs and a great all-metal design. The Indian variant is powered by Qualcomm's 14nm Snapdragon 625, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Here's a look at the hardware on offer with the Redmi Note 4.
Redmi Note 4 specs
|Category
|Features
|Operating System
|MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Display
|5.5-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD panel
2.5D curved glass
401ppi pixel density
|SoC
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz
14nm
|GPU
|Adreno 506 with Vulkan API, OpenCL 2.0, and OpenGL ES 3.1
650MHz
|RAM
|2GB/3GB/4GB
|Storage
|32GB/32GB/64GB
microSD slot up to 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP with f/2.0 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
|Front shooter
|5MP with f/2.0 lens
1080p video recording
|Connectivity
|LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
|Battery
|4100mAh battery
Fast charging (5V/2A)
|Fingerprint
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|151 x 76 x 8.3mm
|Weight
|175g
|Colors
|Gold, Dark Grey, Silver
The phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. For more on the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 4, be sure to take a look at our review:
