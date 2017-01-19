The latest phone in the Redmi series is a beast.

The Redmi Note 4 has made its debut in India, offering enticing specs and a great all-metal design. The Indian variant is powered by Qualcomm's 14nm Snapdragon 625, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Here's a look at the hardware on offer with the Redmi Note 4.

Redmi Note 4 specs

Category Features Operating System MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display 5.5-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD panel

2.5D curved glass

401ppi pixel density SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz

14nm GPU Adreno 506 with Vulkan API, OpenCL 2.0, and OpenGL ES 3.1

650MHz RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/32GB/64GB

microSD slot up to 128GB Rear camera 13MP with f/2.0 lens

PDAF, LED flash

1080p video recording Front shooter 5MP with f/2.0 lens

1080p video recording Connectivity LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS

Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster Battery 4100mAh battery

Fast charging (5V/2A) Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor Dimensions 151 x 76 x 8.3mm Weight 175g Colors Gold, Dark Grey, Silver

The phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. For more on the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 4, be sure to take a look at our review:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review