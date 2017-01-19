The Redmi Note 4 is here, and it is amazing.

At a media event in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 for the Indian market. The local variant of the handset is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC, offering a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, a 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 4100mAh battery. On the software front, the phone runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but a Nougat preview is already in testing and will be rolling out shortly.

One of the key improvements in the Redmi Note 4 over last year's version is the design, which sees Xiaomi switching to an all-metal chassis. The aluminum body and chamfered edges at the back make the device look premium, and there's 2.5D curved glass at the front. And for the first time, the phone will be available in an all-black color option, which looks incredible. The black option won't be available at launch, but will make its debut at a later date. For more, be sure to take a look at our extended coverage, including the review of the Indian variant:

The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and is offered in three variants: a base model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage, a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, and a high-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. All three versions will offer a microSD slot, and here's the breakdown on the pricing:

2GB RAM/32GB storage: ₹9,999

3GB RAM/32GB storage: ₹10,999

4GB RAM/64GB storage: ₹12,999

What do you guys think of the Redmi Note 4?