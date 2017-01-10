Get ready for the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi is launching the successor to the highly popular Redmi Note 3 next week in India. An invite sent out to the media suggests that the Redmi Note 4 will make its debut in the country on January 19.

The phone was unveiled late last year in China with a MediaTek Helio X20, although the Indian unit is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. The Redmi Note 3 was one of the top-selling phones last year in India, so Xiaomi has a lot riding on its successor. We'll know more about the phone next week, so stay tuned.

What would you guys like to see from the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 4?