The Redmi 4A shows that sub-$100 phones don't have to be boring.

At a media event in New Delhi, Xiaomi rolled out the latest product in the Redmi series, the Redmi 4A. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India for ₹5,999 ($90), making it the most affordable phone launched by the Chinese manufacturer in the country.

You get a lot for the asking price, including a 5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 425 SoC with four 1.4GHz Cortex A53 cores and an Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage (a variant with 32GB storage will also be sold), 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 3120mAh battery. On the software front, the Redmi 4A comes with the latest version of MIUI 8 (8.1.4.0) atop Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow along with the December security patch.

Like earlier Redmi devices, the Redmi 4A is manufactured in India, with Xiaomi stating that over 95% of its devices sold in the country are locally manufactured. The company is also rolling out a second manufacturing plant in India, increasing its production capacity to one phone per second.

As for the phone itself, the Redmi 4A will be going up for sale starting March 23 on Amazon India. The phone certainly has a lot to offer considering its price tag, and the blue color option (which I'm reviewing) in particular looks incredible. What are your thoughts on the device? Let us know in the comments below.

See at Amazon