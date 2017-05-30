Xiaomi has two great handsets in the entry-level segment.

Xiaomi had a great start to the year with the Redmi Note 4, and the company is continuing that momentum with the Redmi 4A and more recently the Redmi 4. The Redmi Note 4 is targeted at the budget segment, with prices starting at ₹9,999, whereas the Redmi 4 and 4A start off at ₹6,999 and ₹5,999. In fact, the Redmi 4A is Xiaomi's most affordable device to date in the country.

Before we get started, here's a rundown of the specs:

Category Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4A Operating System MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS LCD panel

296ppi pixel density 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS LCD panel

296ppi pixel density SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Eight Cortex A53 cores up to 1.4GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

Four Cortex A53 cores up to 1.4GHz GPU Adreno 505 Adreno 308 RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM 2GB RAM Storage 16GB/32GB storage

microSD slot up to 128GB 16GB/32GB storage

microSD slot up to 128GB Rear camera 13MP with f/2.0 lens

LED flash

1080p video recording 13MP with f/2.2 lens

LED flash

1080p video recording Front shooter 5MP with f/2.2 lens 5MP with f/2.2 lens Connectivity WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE with VoLTE

micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE with VoLTE

micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack Battery 4100mAh battery 3120mAh battery Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor None Dimensions 139.3 x 69.9 x 8.65 mm 139.9 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 150g 131.5g





With just ₹1,000 separating the two phones, there isn't a whole lot that's different. Both share the same 5.0-inch 720p panels, and are powered by Cortex A53 cores. The Redmi 4 has a more powerful Adreno 505 GPU whereas the Redmi 4A sports the Adreno 308. There are also variations when it comes to memory and storage, but the biggest differentiator is the battery size.

With a 4100mAh battery, the Redmi 4 is one of the best phones in this segment if battery life is your primary consideration. The 3120mAh battery on the Redmi 4A is more than adequate to last you a day, but in this area the Redmi 4 is the clear winner. The Redmi 4 also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which isn't available on the Redmi 4A.

Larger battery and a fingerprint sensor at the back make the Redmi 4 a better option.

The Redmi 4A is available with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage for ₹5,999, but if you're looking for more storage, you're better served by the Redmi 4. The phone is available in three configurations — a base model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage for ₹6,999, a variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage that costs ₹8,999, and a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage will is available for ₹10,999.

Ideally, the model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage is the one to get, as the 4GB variant is overkill for this device. And at that price point, the Redmi Note 4 becomes a more enticing option.

The Redmi 4 is on sale right now on Amazon India, so if you're interested, hit up the link below to get your hands on one. Xiaomi sold 250,000 units of the phone during the first flash sale, and it looks like the manufacturer will continue offering the phone via weekly sales (the next sale is scheduled for June 6). The Redmi 4A isn't any easier to get a hold of, and given the larger battery and the fingerprint sensor, you're better off picking up the Redmi 4.

Redmi 4 at Amazon