The Redmi 4 is Xiaomi's latest entry-level phone in India.

At an event in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4 in the Indian market. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, with the base variant selling for ₹6,999.

There's a lot to like in the handset, which will succeed the Redmi 3S in India. Xiaomi sold over 4 million units of the Redmi 3S over the last six months, and it is looking to build on that momentum with the Redmi 4. Here's a look at the specs on offer:

Category Features Operating System MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS LCD panel

296ppi pixel density SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Eight Cortex A53 cores up to 1.4GHz GPU Adreno 505 RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage 16GB/32GB/64GB storage

microSD slot up to 128GB Rear camera 13MP with f/2.0 lens

LED flash

1080p video recording Front shooter 5MP with f/2.2 lens Connectivity WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 (A2DP), LTE with VoLTE

micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack Battery 4100mAh battery Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor Dimensions 139.3 x 69.9 x 8.65 mm Weight 150g

The base model of the Redmi 4 will feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage for ₹6,999. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage will set you back ₹8,999, and the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage will retail for ₹10,999.

Xiaomi obviously understands the Indian market better than most vendors, and the pricing reflects that. Like the Redmi 3S before it, Xiaomi is going to have a tough time ensuring it has adequate stock of the Redmi 4.

Alongside the Redmi 4, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Router 3C — a Wi-Fi N-class router with a maximum bandwidth of 300Mbit — in the country. As is the case with most Xiaomi products sold in India, the Router 3C is aimed at the budget segment, and will be sold for ₹1,199.