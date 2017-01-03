Bezel. It's a mainstay of phones everywhere. Heck, you need it to put in things like an earpiece, right? Or do you? (dun dun dun!) The Xiaomi Mi Mix has figured out a way to push its display all the way to the edge. Is it worth it?

MrMobile brings the Xiaomi Mi Mix to the U.S. and sees what it's like to live life all the way to the edge. How will it respond to our networks here? Does it do more than provide a flashy screen? Can Michael Fisher find a private place to talk on the phone? Hit that play button to learn all this and more.