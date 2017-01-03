Bezel. It's a mainstay of phones everywhere. Heck, you need it to put in things like an earpiece, right? Or do you? (dun dun dun!) The Xiaomi Mi Mix has figured out a way to push its display all the way to the edge. Is it worth it?
MrMobile brings the Xiaomi Mi Mix to the U.S. and sees what it's like to live life all the way to the edge. How will it respond to our networks here? Does it do more than provide a flashy screen? Can Michael Fisher find a private place to talk on the phone? Hit that play button to learn all this and more.
Reader comments
Xiaomi Mi Mix review: Lose The Bezel
Michael Fisher always delivers.
But I feel like he missed certain things that would appear on a written review. Would like to know more how the phone is in the hand (apart from it being slippery) and regarding accidental touches for instance. Is having too small bezels a problem for handling the phone comfortably.
Sort of like the gs7 edge which is a pain to use without a case, because you always have to be aware of trying to not accidentally touch the edges.
Would be nice if AC did such a written in-depth review.
One word. Bleh!
Such a good looking phone!
Looks fun, but the Google services thing is a big turn off.
Great review, as always.
What's that ugly green bar that is always present on the top left of the display? It looks like a defective display.
Thats the battery meter he mentioned in the video. Pretty cool feature actually.
Hah! Thanks. How did I miss that in the video? Lol
A phone with good looks, but horrible software and lackluster camera... Avoid it!