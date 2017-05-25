The Mi Max 2 will easily deliver two-day battery life.

At a media event in Beijing, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Max 2. The phone retains the 6.44-inch Full HD display, and the highlight this time around is the 5300mAh battery, 450mAh more than what was included in its predecessor. Xiaomi is claiming a battery life of two days, touting over 18 hours of video playback, 21 hours of GPS navigation, and 57 hours of talktime. More importantly, the phone offers Quick Charge 3.0, allowing you to charge up to 68% in just an hour.

The phone features an all-metal unibody design, and is powered by a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 SoC. There's also a 12MP camera at the back (Sony IMX386 sensor), 5MP front shooter, microSD slot, rear fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster. On the software side of things, the Mi Max 2 runs the latest build of MIUI 8 atop Android 7.0 Nougat. With dimensions of 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm and an overall weight of 211g, the Mi Max 2 isn't that much larger or heavier than the first-gen model.

Like its predecessor, the Mi Max 2 is targeted at users that consume a lot of multimedia on their phones. The device offers stereo speakers that activate as soon as you switch to landscape mode, and the 6.44-inch display is ideal for watching videos and movies on the go. There's also a one-handed mode that shrinks the screen down to a more manageable size, and split screen functionality.

As it has a huge battery, the Mi Max 2 doubles up as an external power bank. You'll be able to charge other devices by hooking them up to its USB-C port. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is set to go up for sale in China starting June 1 for ¥1,699 ($250), and a model with 128GB storage will be available for ¥1,999 ($290).

If a tweet sent out by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is any indication, the Mi Max 2 will make its debut in India on July 23. Xiaomi is doing very well in India, with its latest phone — the Redmi 4 — clocking over 250,000 sales earlier this week. By introducing the Mi Max 2, Xiaomi will be looking to cater to mid-range buyers looking for a device that delivers a great multimedia experience.

What do you guys think of the phone?