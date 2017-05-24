Xiaomi's supersized Mi Max 2 could make its debut in India on July 23.

The Mi Max turned out to be one of Xiaomi's best phones of 2016, and the company is launching its successor in China tomorrow. According to a tweet sent out by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, the Mi Max 2 is coming to India on July 23:

23 Jan: 250K+ #RedmiNote4. 23 Mar: 250K+ #Redmi4A. 23 May: 250K+ #Redmi4 🤘Any suggestions on what we should do on 23rd July? 🤔😎@XiaomiIndia — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 24, 2017

Jain doesn't reference the Mi Max 2 by name, but the launch window lines up with what we've seen in the past. The latest rumors suggest the Mi Max 2 will retain a 6.44-inch Full HD display, with the phone powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP camera, 5MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery. Xiaomi is also rumored to launch a variant powered by the Snapdragon 660.

We'll have all the details on the Mi Max 2 tomorrow. As for the Mi 6, there's no word on when the device will be making its debut in India, but we'll let you know once we hear more.