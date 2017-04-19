The Mi 6 has everything you're looking for in a 2017 flagship, if you don't care about the 3.5mm jack.

At a massive event in Beijing, Xiaomi unveiled its 2017 flagship, the Mi 6. The phone is the first from a Chinese manufacturer to be powered by Qualcomm's latest 10nm Snapdragon 835, offering eight CPU cores with a max clock speed of 2.45GHz. The Adreno 540 GPU is 25% faster than last year's Adreno 530, and has serious VR chops.

The design itself is fairly conservative, and is an evolution of what we've seen from the Mi 5s. The frame is made out of stainless steel, with the "four-sided 3D glass" rounding out the design, which is now splash-resistant.

The Mi 6 retains a 5.15-inch Full HD display, as well as the Qualcomm Sense ID-enabled fingerprint scanner at the front of the device. Other specs include 6GB of RAM, a 3350mAh battery, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi, and a dual-camera setup at the back that pairs a 12MP wide-angle lens with a 12MP telephoto lens for 2x lossless zoom.

There are pros and cons on the audio front. The upside is that the Mi 6 offers stereo speakers located at the front of the device, a welcome addition. However, the phone doesn't have a 3.5mm jack, a surprising omission considering Xiaomi makes a lot of affordable audio products that rely on the headphone jack.

The combination of Snapdragon 835, Full HD display, and a decent-sized battery should result in excellent battery life, a trait that's shared by all Xiaomi phones. The default color option is the blue model you see in the image above, but Xiaomi will also roll out a limited edition version of the Mi 6 in silver.

The Mi 6 will be available for ¥2,499 ($360) for the model with 64GB storage, and a variant with 128GB storage will retail for ¥2,899 ($420). Like last year, Xiaomi is rolling out a ceramic edition of the Mi 6 with 128GB storage that will be on sale for ¥2,999 ($435).

Overall, the Mi 6 looks very enticing, and the high-gloss finish will definitely make the phone stand out. The lack of a headphone jack will deter potential customers however, and given the lack of decent USB-C audio products, it isn't clear why more and more manufacturers are insisting on getting rid of the 3.5mm port.