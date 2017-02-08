Redmi Note 4X comes to China with Hatsune Miku branding.

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 4X in China, with the phone offering the same internal hardware as the Indian version of the Redmi Note 4. The phone will be sold in five color variants — gold, pink, black, grey, and green — and the last color option is the most interesting, as it is the special edition model with Hatsune Miku branding.

The anime-inspired Hatsune Miku is a virtual pop star whose 3D persona was developed by Japan's Crypton Future Media. The vocaloid star has a considerable fanbase, and Xiaomi is now catering to that audience with the Redmi Note 4X.

The Hatsune Miku edition of the phone comes with a green hue, and features the singer's signature at the back along with a limited edition number. Xiaomi is also bundling a Mi powerbank and case with Miku artwork, and the phone will offer Miku-inspired themes and backgrounds as well.

As for the hardware on offer, the Redmi Note 4X has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, 4100mAh battery and MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The major change is the SoC, with the Redmi Note 4X offering the 14nm Snapdragon 625 instead of the MediaTek Helio X20 seen on the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 4. The phone will go up for sale starting February 14 in China, and as of now, there's no word on pricing. It is unlikely the phone will make its way outside of China.

