You no longer need to wait for flash sales to buy Xiaomi phones.

After selling its phones online for three years, Xiaomi has set up its first Mi Home in India. With the brand gaining momentum in the country, launching an offline store gives it a new platform to sell its devices.

The manufacturer has ambitious plans for its retail push into the country. Over the next two years, Xiaomi intends to launch over 100 Mi Home stores across India. The move certainly makes sense. Even though online retail has grown by a significant amount in recent years, the offline market still accounts for a bulk of the sales.

By going offline, Xiaomi will be able to market its wares more effectively, and to a wider audience. Xiaomi isn't gunning after the likes of Samsung or Vivo in this segment. Although the Chinese manufacturer is one of the largest when it comes to online retail, it doesn't have the resources to go head-to-head in the retail space.

Instead, it will focus its energies on what it does best: carve out a niche for itself and build a loyal customer base. This is what made the brand so alluring to millions of users in the country back when it made its debut in 2014, and the same strategy is being used for its offline stores. The fact that its handsets offer great value for money doesn't hurt either.

Xiaomi will be selling accessories, its VR headset, power banks, fitness bands, air purifiers, and phones — the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Mi 5, and Mi Max — at the store. The main allure with the Mi Home is that there's no waiting involved — customers will be able to walk into the store and get their hands on a device. There's also the option of pre-booking a phone online and picking it up from the Mi Home.

The Mi Home in Bangalore is located in Phoenix Marketcity, a high-end mall located on the outskirts of the city. The store will be open to customers starting May 20 at 9 a.m.

There isn't a timeline for when Xiaomi will launch stores in other cities, but the next four Mi Home stores will be coming to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.