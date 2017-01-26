Don't hold out for new Xiaomi phones at MWC.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 5 at last year's Mobile World Congress, but the company won't be announcing a new device this time around. In a statement to TechCrunch, a Xiaomi spokesperson said that the company will skip this year's event.

According to the publication, Xiaomi doesn't have any new devices to showcase at the event, debunking rumors that the Mi 6 will be unveiled at MWC. The latest leaks regarding the Mi 6 suggest a ceramic body — much like the bezel-less Mi Mix — and the Snapdragon 835. With Samsung getting the initial supply of the Snapdragon 835, it is likely we'll see the Mi 6 make its debut in April or May.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's global VP Hugo Barra has left the company, with the executive joining Facebook to lead its VR efforts.

Xiaomi itself is looking at new growth areas as it looks to create sustainable long-term growth. CEO Lei Jun admitted that Xiaomi grew too fast in an annual letter to employees, and the company is now focusing on increasing its retail footprint to boost revenue.