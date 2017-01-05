Xiaomi sold a lot of phones in India in 2016.

Xiaomi has announced that it crossed $1 billion in revenue in 2016 from its Indian unit. The last two quarters of 2016 were particularly fruitful for the company as it set new sales records in the market. The Redmi Note 3 was very well received in India, with Xiaomi selling over 2.3 million units in just six months. The entry-level Redmi 3S also made a strong start following its debut in the third quarter.

From Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain:

We are truly excited to announce that Xiaomi has achieved this historic feat of recording over US$1 billion in revenue achieved within two years of us launching our operation in India. 2016 was an incredible year for us and we were able to attain several milestones. This achievement is a great motivation for us to deliver even more high-quality, disruptive products in the coming year. It speaks volumes about the love and trust Mi fans have for Xiaomi, and we are extremely thankful to everyone who were a part of our journey. We look forward to an even better 2017.

With competition in its home market intensifying, Xiaomi will be looking to India for future growth. The company has launched a few products in its Mi Ecosystem label in India, including the Mi Air Purifier 2, and will be looking to expand its smart home products in the country this year.