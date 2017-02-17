Xiaomi India head receives a well-deserved promotion.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, who joined the Chinese manufacturer in May 2014, has been promoted to vice president. Jain will continue to oversee the company's Indian operations in his role as managing director. Under Jain's leadership, Xiaomi hit several milestones, with the company now claiming 30% of the online handset market. The Indian business also crossed $1 billion in revenue last year.

@manukumarjain, congratulations from the entire Xiaomi family on your promotion to Vice President of Xiaomi! pic.twitter.com/gxc1mfwPIK — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 17, 2017

Posting on his own Facebook page, Jain wrote:

Thank You my phenomenal Xiaomi family! I am so glad I got the opportunity to work with the best team on the planet. This further solidifies our plans to work harder to make our Mi Fans happy. Truly honoured and humbled!

With OPPO and Vivo making inroads into the Indian market, Xiaomi's goal this year will be to focus on the offline segment and broaden its customer reach. The company has announced that it will introduce several new product categories this year, including those from its Mi Ecosystem label.

Smartphones are still the number one focus for Xiaomi and the main driver for growth, and based on initial sales figures, it looks like the Redmi Note 4 will be one of the best-selling phones this year.