Xiaomi brings its latest budgets phones to North America.

Xiaomi has made its foray into the North American market. The Chinese manufacturer is launching the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4X in Mexico, with sales kicking off by the end of May. The Redmi 4X will retail for the equivalent of $210 (3,999 MXN), and the Redmi Note 4 will be sold for $290 (5,499 MXN).

The Redmi Note 4 is one of the best budget phones available today, featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625, microSD slot, 13MP camera with PDAF, LTE, IR blaster, and a 4100mAh battery. The phone will be offered in two variants: a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

As is evident by the price, the Redmi 4X is the less powerful of the two devices launching in Mexico, but it still delivers great value by way of a 5-inch 720p panel, 3GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435, microSD slot, dual SIM card slots, 13MP camera with PDAF, 5MP front shooter, LTE, and a 4100mAh battery.

Offline availability of the Redmi Note 4 will kick off at Coppel, Best Buy, and Sam's Club by the end of May, and customers will be able to pick up the device online via Amazon, Best Buy, Soriana, Elektra, and Walmart. The Redmi 4X will be launching at a later date.

Xiaomi will be looking to its fan community to drum up interest in its products, and as a result the manufacturer is rolling out the Mi Community app in Mexico. The app allows fans to engage with the brand, share feedback, and get early access to the company's launch events.

As for making its devices available north of the border, Xiaomi's global VP Wang Xiang stated last month that it will be at least until 2019 before its products are sold in the U.S.