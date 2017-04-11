Xiaomi's 2017 flagship will be unveiled next week.

Xiaomi decided to forgo Mobile World Congress this year, with rumors suggesting that the company was delaying the launch of its 2017 flagship on account of Snapdragon 835 shortages. Later rumors hinted at a possible Snapdragon 821 version making its debut initially, followed by a model powered by the Snapdragon 835. All that speculation will be put to bed on April 19, which is when Xiaomi will unveil its next flagship.

The 6 in the teaser is a reference to the Mi 6, which will be the successor to last year's mid-cycle refresh, the Snapdragon 821-toting Mi 5s. The latest leaks suggest we'll see two models making their debut next week — the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus — with Full HD displays, 12MP cameras, up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage (on the Mi 6 Plus), all powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835.

We'll be on the ground in China for the launch event, and will bring you all the details live from the venue, so stay tuned for more. In the meantime, what would you like to see from the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus?