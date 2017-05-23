The television and internet conglomerate has teamed up with Verizon Wireless in an attempt to become its own mobile operator.
In its ever-present quest for wireless superiority, Comcast quietly launched its own mobile network, aptly dubbed Xfinity Mobile. The service offers an unlimited data plan or you can pay by the gigabyte. It's only available to those with existing Comcast internet service, however.
Xfinity Mobile began its nationwide rollout last week. It's typically $65 a month for unlimited data access, but Comcast is currently offering a promotion at $45 a month. Speeds will be reduced after 20GB, however, which might not make it the best option for large family plans. The alternative is to pay-as-you-go at the $12 per gigabyte rate, but that option becomes quite pricey if you're using more than four gigs a month. The subscription also garners you access to Verizon Wireless's network, as well as access to Comcast's Wi-Fi hotspots in the U.S. and its TV streaming service.
All this this not without its caveats. Xfinity Mobile is available to Comcast's internet customers only, so you'll have to pay for internet in addition to the mobile service. And though the $45 a month rate will continue to apply to existing high-end X1 plan subscribers, that quickly adds up when you're paying for the whole suite of offerings. You also can't bring your own device to the network, though you can pick from a Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, or a low-end LG X Power at typical prices.
But for light data users who maybe don't rely on their smartphones outside of the home as much as the rest of us do, Xfinity Mobile could be a convenient add-on when a tethered internet connection is already getting the most use. Just as long as you don't mind being entirely beholden to Comcast.
Reader comments
Can't bring my own device? No thanks. If I have to only use the crappy carrier devices that service is useless to me.
I was slightly interested until I read no byod.. F that
Service is just starting yeah would of been nice but already complaining when theyve barely set their foot on the ground.
Probably want their own devices to ensure quality. Hopefully they open up later on.
Having experienced Comcast's veil cable brown shirt squad they like to call Customer Service, I would NEVER place my self in the position of being under their boot heel again. ANYTHING would be better.
Sounds like they didn't roll out a nationwide network, but started a Verizon based MVNO, they have tried different promos with VZW for quite while. Not impressed.
I have Comcast, and no, it's not a good deal. No byop? Too much in-house stuff, can't be beholden to them like that.
So no iPhones then?
They have the 7/7 Plus, 6s/6s Plus, and SE available.
This sounds like a new 8th layer of hell! NO ONE wants to voluntarily talk to or deal with Comcast.
I moved in the same town two years ago from a house with Comcast service, to a house that already had Comcast service. It literally took more than 20 phone calls and a visit to the local store to get things straightened out. I even own my own cable modem and CableCard device. I have the calls recorded, I just need to sit down and put them all together.
I do
Wonder if they cap the speeds like other MVNO's?
No. I ran speed test this morning and it was 56.35mbps up and 11.21 down. Ping was 37ms. Using the s8+ . Since I already ise their internet and cable service, I'm saving money compared to cricket. The phone is a verizon phone without the verizon bloatware. It does have 5 xfinity preinstalled apps though. So far so good. Have had comcast for 8 years so I have seen the good and the bad of the company. Hopefully this ends well. Also, included in the phone package, I received a $50 fandango coupon for being an early mobile customer. The service itself is prepaid, but if you don't pay full price up front, you pay 35 dollars a month for the phone.