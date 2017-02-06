The worst sound in the world.
I am like a dog, ears pricked and attention diverted, desperately trying to spot the offending sound. It's a violent combination of bombastic crash and subtle crack, a unique flavor of dread.
It's the sound of a phone dropping from hand or pocket or table or anything — gravity doesn't discern — to the cold hard ground. Occasionally, you get lucky and the phone lands on its back, and you see your last interaction — Instagram, let's be honest — staring back at you, the dog photo not nearly as cute dimmed by the judgemental harshness of the late afternoon sun. But often the screen is hidden from view, phone face down, a tense few moments where you brace yourself for the potential heartache and accompanying dread in knowing all the subsequent steps you'll have to take to replace the shattered glass, and hoping that's all it is.
Around 5% said they drop their devices six times per month.
There are no definitive numbers to work with, but a number of studies have attempted to figure out how often people drop their phones, and how often those accidents lead to permanent damage. A 2011 Plaxo study estimates that 33% of people regularly drop their phones on a regular basis — some 20% in to the toilet (which, with a bit of luck, may be less damaging) — while a 2013 study from Tech21 estimates that 90% of people drop their phones at least once a month. Around 5% said they drop their devices six times per month.
For most people, it's not a matter of if but when, and though the materials used on the outside of our beloved devices have somewhat improved over the past few years, nothing is infallible. Corning, one of the most important companies few people know about, introduced the fifth generation of its Gorilla Glass substrate in 2016, and believes that it is the strongest smartphone cover out there, "surviving 1.6-meter, shoulder-height drops onto hard, rough surfaces up to 80% of the time," according to the company's marketing materials. Corning, headquartered in the New York town of the same name, has become synonymous with the front glass of most Android phones, and while there are competitors — Dragontrail is the MediaTek to Corning's Qualcomm — Gorilla Glass has practically become the Kleenex of mobile screen covers.
But even the strongest glass is still breakable (for now), and unless we outfit the world with carpet (which could get gross pretty quickly) there isn't an alternative to trying to make our devices more durable. A worrying trend, and one that has been criticized since the debut of the all-glass Nexus 4, is outfitting both the front and back of a phone in glass. From the Galaxy S7 to the Honor 8 and many in between, the Gorilla Glass sandwich doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon — the Galaxy S8 looks to have more glass, front and back, then ever — so we're just going to have to deal with it.
The sight of a person, or groups of people, walking with phones in hand, reading the news or catching up on a Twitter feed, is all too common on busy city sidewalks.
If we assume that people are not generally getting clumsier, the rising prevalence of cracked and broken phones due to drops is likely due to the increasing number of hours people spend each day using their phones. The sight of a person, or groups of people, walking with phones in hand, reading the news or catching up on a Twitter feed, is all too common on busy city sidewalks, and the more we take the technology for granted, the less careful we are with the thing itself. Smartphones may be dropping in cost overall, but they're rising in importance in our lives, and a cracked screen is more than an inconvenience — it's a tragedy.
And yet the same Tech21 survey said that many people are willing to continue using a phone with a cracked screen because the idea of having to get it repaired or replaced — often out of pocket, since accidental damage is not covered under most manufacturer warranties — is stressful and, often, traumatic.
I hate seeing cracked screens. It's a visceral reaction, a combination of anger at the owner and sadness for the phone. But that's dumb; I should feel angry at the phone for breaking, and sad for the owner who has to go through the hassle of replacing it. I've been there; you've been there. We've all dealt with a cracked screen or at the very least damage a phone's casing.
For a few years, high-quality polycarbonate — devices like the HTC One X, Nokia Lumia 1020 and iPhone 5C — were all the rage, and while they may not have looked as nice (debatable, since the Lumia phones were perfection), they tended to be very durable. But no material — metal, glass, polycarbonate — is unbreakable and the most important factor to preventing drops is being aware of your surroundings.
In Toronto, where I live, there has been a huge increase in the number of pedestrian deaths in recent years, many of which are caused by people engrossed in their phones as they cross streets or step into intersections. Such accidents are increasingly common in big cities throughout the world, and lest this turns into a PSA against using one's phone out in public, it's clear that people are becoming more cavalier about using phones in places that a few years ago would have been considered verboten.
A dropped smartphone is not always a broken one, and avoiding the occurrence completely is likely impossible, but being aware of when and how these drops happen is the first step towards realizing that our devices, as essential (and addictive) as anything we use on a daily basis, can be made safer by being more careful.
And, if you can't, or just refuse to be, more careful, there are always rugged phones and thick-as-a-brick cases that will probably save you from yourself.
Reader comments
I just dropped my LG G5 today on the very rough asphalt here are work in the parking lot. My heart dropped when I hear the sound of it falling and skidding, but after some dust on the screen and corners, my Spigen case held up with no visible damage at all. Not even a scuff on a corner.
I've not dropped a phone from that height in the last bunch of yrs. So glad it held up.
My wife has dropped her Nexus 5X several times with no problem. However, the other day, she dropped it (with a screen protector and a case on, mind you), hit just right or something and it cracked the screen. Super PO'ed. I go caseless, so I'm asking for it but she was always super careful...
I dropped my beloved Note 4 from chest high this weekend (I'm 6 feet) and thankfully my trusty Otterbox Commuter saved it again.
Well ya.....There was a freakin OtterBox on it!!
Tempered glass screen protector helps.
I dropped my Pixel a few days ago. I'm talking the famous juggling act before taking an end over end tumbling and finally landline face first on the sidewalk. Thankfully my Otterbox Defender case saved the day. I've always said Defender protection is the best way to go. Plus it gives you something to grip as these paper thin phones are getting harder and harder to hold.
Dude, OtterBox is definitely not the best way to go in most cases. (No pun) hehehe. Those things are so damn fat. All you need is your standard thin case with a lip that protrudes beyond the glass so it lands on the lip instead of shattering and you're good to go 99% of the time.
I agree I have never gotten anything bigger than ones like my Spigen Armor case it's light thin and drop after drop it never fails. Plus the $10-15 for a case so out beats the $40-50 on a Defender case. Those things are so bulky it's literally a brick.
Warning signs in Sweden with pedestrians walking with their devices in hand is not true though. Two artists made one sign they put up as an art object. It's street art, not a traffic regulation.
No one said it was traffic regulation.
I have never had a cracked screen, and I drop my phones a lot. But I ALWAYS use a case, and not some thin minimalist case. Some don't like the tradeoff in bulk. For me, I would rather it be bulky and have a non-cracked screen.
I don't feel bad for people with cracked screens. Every time I see it or ask about it, it is because they didn't have a case on, or just a thin case or a skin.
When I get a new phone, it is just like clockwork that I either have a case already purchased, or if in store, I buy a case when I buy the phone. I NEVER leave the store without a case.
Some swear by going naked to experience the smartphone as the manufacturer intended. But that is a risk that they are willing to take. I eliminate that risk, while still enjoying the phone... but dressed in TPU or plastic. I'll take that tradeoff any day to ensure my phone stays pristine. Also helps with resale value.
While I do agree with you, I love the feel of a naked phone.
I dropped my last Nexus 6 four times. Screen burnout after all those drops.
That was a replacement for another N6 I had dropped.
But I love the feel of my N6 when it's naked. Sleek, fits the hand nicely, everything. I'm just sad that I've finally scolded myself into getting a Unicorn Beetle Pro, which, admittedly, has saved my phone quite a few times
The N6 was the only phone I used without a case simply because it was too damn big. But I glued a pop socket handle to the back of it and it's been there ever since (which are must haves for giant phones like that). Dropped the N6 once and spent $220 to replace the display. I knew I'd want it around to use as a tablet at the house and I still do almost daily
Gotta agree with you on not feeling bad. I ask the cracked-screen-people all the time why they didn't have a case. The answer is usually that they just don't like the feel of it or that they just like the way the phone looks. I think more of it is that they want to show off their expensive toy. Either way, a broken phone doesn't look very good at all and can get rather costly. I use a decently made case on any phone I get. No one knows what my phone is, but it still looks pristine 2 and a half years later.
I will say, the assurance you can get it fixed helps too. That is the one thing Apple has going for it. You can take it to an Apple store and usually get your phone fixed without issue, insurance or not. You really can't say that about other brands. It's a crapshoot getting most Android phones fixed. I have a Moto Z Play and a Nexus 5x. If one of those screens crack I will most likely have to send them somewhere and be without a phone for an extended time (especially dealing with Motorola Droid what I read). My wife has a 5S. She cracked her screen and after a drive to the Apple store it was repaired in an hour by the company that made her phone. It's such a hassle to get Android phones repaired (especially anything other than Samsung)people may tolerate using cracked phones, it may not just be because of cost.
Motorola has an "advance repair" option. They put a $500 hold on your account, send you a replacement phone, you send your phone back, and they lift the hold and charge you $200 (for Nexus 6 - probably a bit cheaper with Moto Z Play's smaller screen).
I have friends with 5X, and they say that LG/Google do really well with replacing broken screens
I don't understand the whole "glass sandwich" trend.
Yes, it looks good, but honestly, I think glass is a poor material choice for a phone's back as it is slippery, a serious fingerprint magnet and is also rather fragile due to it being prone to cracking when dropped.
I long for the days where we can enjoy phones with well-made soft-touch plastic backs like the Nexus 5. That phone was one of those phones that really hit a home-run when it comes to plastics. It feels great and doesn't feel cheapskate at all while also being extremely grippy and while it might not be the most scratch-resistant thing in the world, due to its soft nature, it can better withstand drops.
i figured it had something to do with electromagnetic signals or whatever passing through glass more easily than through other materials?
Probably that and the fact that most people use cases anyway so it doesn't really matter what the back is made of. You can also add wireless charging since it doesn't work through metal yet.
The real reason is stupid reviewers like on this site and most every other site that ***** and moan if it's made from plastic, despite the fact that they all immediately cover up their nice looking glass backed phone with a big old hunk of plastic in the form of a case, so really making it "premium" with the glass back is pointless.
I agree. I wish this trend with glass phones would go away. Glass looks nice but you don't see the beautiful phone if you have to cover it in a case. I'd rather have a plastic phone that won't go to hell if it's dropped.
Plus, plastic phones are easier to fix if any of the hardware needs to be replaced.
Super agree, one of the reasons I rid myself of my Note 5 was because of all the glass. Everytime I used the thing I felt it I might break it. I hope the trend dies, but I won't hold my breathe.
+1 on the Nexus 5, probably one of the best phones I've ever owned. Tooks the spills and drops and kept on truckin'. Too bad about that battery life though.
I have dropped my Nexus 5 way too many times to count. Shout out to the Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case I bought from AC that has faithfully protected it for 3 years.
When I had my S7 Edge, I almost never dropped it. I got the Moto Z Force and maybe it because I know it is "shatterproof" or whatever, but I tend to drop it a lot. Which I'm certainly not doing on purpose, I realized there are other things that can get damaged besides the screen.
however it is nice not worrying about the screen
This. I rarely dropped my Moto x 14. I drop my Z Force regularly. I don't know if he a size thing or like you said some subconscious thing since i don't have to worry about the screen.
I have a Droid Turbo 2. I've never dropped it, but I'm not concerned if I ever do.
I too miss the days of plastic backs, but I also remember the majority of people complaining about plastic builds which is why we now get metal or glass. Everything is a trade-off. Glass cracks but allows for wireless charging, metal is more durable (except to scratches and denting) but no wireless charging. Then there is the whole case or no case debate.
On a side note, if you are so distracted using your phone, that you can walk into the street oblivious to your surroundings, and get hit by a car, you deserve to be hit. At the very least, you should not be allowed to even have a phone. Catering to idiots breeds more idiots and allows "idiot" behavior to be acceptable. Sorry for the rant, but common sense is no longer common.
Cases always protected my note 4 and g4 play. My gear s2 on the other hand, thank god I had a glass screen protector since I bump it around everywhere.
My phone gets dropped about a half dozen times each year and I've never had a cracked screen going all the way back to my OG Droid. Over this past weekend, I dropped my Pixel, in a Google My Active Case, face flat on to concrete with no cracks. The case cracked and had some small dings but the phone remained unscathed. Maybe I'm lucky and just ramping up my odds for a spectacular hit but I've been impressed with the improvements in Gorilla Glass over the years and would have to see screens more to polycarbonate. They dull quickly from UV damage and dust. They yellow. My 1st Gen Asus Zenwatch had a poly face and was scratched to hell in the first month.
I notice a lot of people using cracked phones when I'm at public events.
My favorite is when I know someone that has dropped there phone, got a cracked screen and now they invest the $10 into a simple case... It's kinda late is how I feel but to each his own right
Recently got a Moto G4 to play with. Simple gel case and glass screen protector is all I have. Went for a dip into the toilet over the weekend. Thank God it was a toilet I had just cleaned. Took it apart down to removing the midframe. In front of dehumidifier overnight and brand new.
Thank God that's never happened before. Usually keep everything in Otterbox. But this was cheap so couldn't see a $40 case. I got lucky I know.
Geez, people with butterfingers. I drop my phone once every two to three months, and it's usually only on carpeting. I don't understand how people can drop them six times per month!
My Otterbox commuter on my GS6+ works very well. Four saves since I've had my phone. I was using a Spigen case on the first one that I had, and it failed. Good thing I had insurance.
Puhleeze, there's plenty of products that could be used that are "unbreakable" from any normal drop but phone manufacturers make money off you dropping and breaking your phone coupled with them not wanting to pay any patented material fees that would cut into profits. And let's not forget about all the money lost by companies that sell you a "protection plan" that might not like more durable screens/phones as well. Demand better
I really believe a minimalist case can make all the difference I mean common these cases are getting really thin and really durable at the same time. My Spigen even contours to the same curve of the glass on the back as does my phone. Even my wife who always uses a UAG case feels like mine is super thin but drop after drop my Note 5 still looks brand new.
Working in cell phone retail, probably there thing I see most of cracked screens. It just amazes me at how bad phones can get and people will still use them. Like missing dime sized chunks out of the screen, or finger slicing bad. Yet they still use them.
A decent case and screen protector usually helps a ton. Not perfect. Not pretty. But helps.
I just cringe when I see a parent hand a toddler or young child their expensive new Android or iPhone. I've even seen a kid in a stroller toss it on the ground only to have the parent hand it right back to them. It's almost like the phone owner has no idea that the screen will break.
I think luck plays an important role too. I was riding my road bike last year at around 40km/h and my LG G4 fell out of my saddle bag. It skimmed across 2 lanes of traffic and stopped dead center in the middle of a lane with the screen facing down. Three vehicles passed over it before I could run out and retrieve it. I picked it up and the case received a scratch at the top left corner, probably where it landed. Phone itself was unharmed. I only had a no name soft gel bumper case on it.
I hate cracked screens too. To the point that watching Miller use his cracked device on The Expanse drives me crazy! Get that thing fixed!
I dropped my galaxy s6 a year ago face down on concrete.
I had a cheapo hard case with a kickstand, it slid into a holster.
I was walking a dog, slid the case into the holster, but it missed and went down.
With bated breath I picked up the phone to find no damage.
The case is so thin, it's almost like having no case at all.
Ugh cracked screens make me cringe! I rarely drop my phone but I do a lot to avoid having my screen cracked, just in case. Case all day every day.
I always use a case and screen protector - the investment is too great to go without them, IMHO. As a result, I've never cracked a screen or damaged a phone. Probably will drop it and destroy it now that I've said that...