Wireless charging isn't magic, but it can be convenient.
Wireless charging, like the Qi charging many Android phones use, isn't new technology. My Panasonic electric razor used it many years ago, and most of us have seen toothbrushes that charge wirelessly in a cradle. And of course, we can't forget Palm and the way they brought wireless charging (though a different standard) to the masses with the Touchstone. Now that size, cost, and efficiency constraints have all eased up a little, putting wireless charging in something like your Android phone or watch makes more sense.
We get more than a few questions about wireless charging and how it works, so let's take a few minutes and talk about the basics — what it is, how it works and why you would want it in your next Android purchase.
This post was updated in February 2017 with the latest information.
What is wireless charging?
Wireless charging isn't magic — you still need a wire. the difference is that the wire is connected to a charging base instead of your phone, so you can just drop your Android onto the charger and things get to work without hooking anything up to your phone. The charging base can be almost any shape or size, and can even be in something like your car dash or the base of a lamp from IKEA. As long as you're able to get the right spot on the rear of your Android on the right spot on the base of the charger, it will work.
A good example would be having a wireless charging base on your desk at work. When you're not using your phone, you set it on the charger. When you need to use your phone, pick it up and it has a charge. Wireless charging isn't as fast as Quick Charging, but it's easy and something you're more likely to use to keep your phone topped off throughout the day (in our example). That's where wireless charging shines — ease of use.
How does wireless charging work?
Let's try to explain the magic so everyone in the room can understand. While there are plenty of cool technical things to discuss, and we totally should discuss them in the forums or the comments, we'll try to keep things basic here.
Wireless charging uses two resonant inductive couplings to transmit low-power signals between two devices. These are specially designed to transmit electricity without touching each other like a normal wired connection does. The base station has a transmitter coil and your phone has a receiver coil. The base station regularly sends a signal out, and when a receiver coil gets close enough a resonance or capacity change happens in the signal. The waveform of the signal is then modulated and inductive charging begins.
Inductive charging uses those two specially designed electromagnetic coils to create a magnetic field between two devices. There is an intricate process involved that allows a magnetic field to produce electricity through the difference of potential and oscillation (we'll simplify this and call it vibration so it makes more sense to everyone).
The coil in your Android is also connected to the battery charging circuit, and your battery is charged using the energy induced by the magnetic field. Excess heat is created as well, and that's part of why wireless charging isn't the most efficient way to transfer power from the wall to your battery. This is also why it takes longer to charge your phone on a Qi pad than it does to plug it into the wall. While new methods and materials use higher frequencies and thinner coils than past iterations, wireless charging is still less efficient and more costly than standard charging over a wire. It will stay this way for the foreseeable future.
To simplify:
- Your Android and the charger have special electrical coils in them.
- When the two coils get close enough, they use magnetism and "vibration" to send a small amount of power across the gap between them.
- This power goes through the charging circuit in your phone and charges the battery.
- It costs more and takes longer to charge than it would if you plugged your phone in, and creates more heat because this is less efficient than connecting wires the traditional way.
A word about Powermat
Qi is not the only wireless charging standard. Other standards like Powermat are used to build wireless charging solutions. These use a different standard than Qi but the science behind them all is the same. Powermat has partnered with companies like AT&T and Starbucks to provide base stations in public places, and using a special case or charging block attached to your phone lets you wirelessly charge. They are also partnered with General Motors and are working to bring built-in wireless charging bases in vehicles.
While the same basic electrical theory applies to both Powermat and Qi, the different standards mean they are not compatible. Your Qi-enabled phone won't charge on a Powermat base because the signals sent and received are different. If you have Powermat equipment, you'll need to be sure you're buying more Powermat equipment to get everything working.
There are exceptions, like Samsung Galaxy phones, which include both Qi and Powermat standards.
Why do I want wireless charging in my next phone?
Now that we have a good standard — we're talking the Qi standard here — we have to remember than any Qi charger will work with any device that is Qi-certified. That means the charger you buy, whether it's a $6 Chinese unbranded unit from Amazon or a name-brand like Samsung or Zens, will work with the device you have now and any devices you buy in the future.
Couple this with the convenience factor — and until you've bought a couple Qi chargers and put them in the places you're likely to set your phone you don't really understand how convenient it is. I have a Qi charger at my desk, on the table beside my recliner in the living room, one in my car and one on my nightstand. My Nexus 6 almost never had less than 50-percent charge. Not because the battery life on the Nexus 6 was great, or because Qi chargers work "better", but because whenever it was not in my hand it was charging.
Of course, there's the initial cost of buying the charging bases, but they are pretty cheap — about the same cost as a good wall wart and USB cable. As more and more handheld devices and smartphones move towards the Qi standard, more and more devices will be able to take advantage of the chargers.
Finally, wireless charging doesn't have to replace removable batteries for those that want or need them. Think of it as a supplement to stretch out the time between battery swaps.
Wireless charging doesn't make your phone work any differently, but it can change the way you use it.
Reader comments
What is wireless charging and how does it work?
What I have found out that the charging pads GM has in their vehicles the space they gave for his is WAY TO SMALL to get your phone to sit on it to charge, typical GM, they can F UP a wet dream! Unless you have a phone the size of a IPhone 4-5 or Z10 BB they wont work
The article asks "Why do I want wireless charging in my next phone?" without giving the most important answer -- the fewer times you plug/unplug a USB cable, the less risk BY FAR you'll have of damaging the port. And if you screw up that port, you risk not only loss of data transfer, but of charging as well.
Wireless charging means less wear and tear on a port that you want to reserve for occasions when you seriously need it. All the folks who dismiss wireless charging as fluff or mere convenience are missing the point as much as this article is for citing only the vunderful convenience of it all.
In short, doing something that happens to be very convenient ALSO is the best way to make your USB port last longer. Folks who dismiss something convenient that also happens to preserve the life of their USB port -- as important as it is -- or just not thinking clearly. Doesn't matter how careful they are -- they're playing the statistical odds game with their port.
Thanks for the great article! Awesome stuff. I use it every day with my Droid Maxx and a Nokia charging plate. Somehow it even works through an Otter box case!
Posted via the Android Central App
I've been hoping an article like this would come out lately. Jerry, would it be possible to write an article about how to go about chosing a wireless charger? Like s others have mentioned on here, some ebay chargers seem shady, but outside of TYLT, I have no idea what quality wireless chargers to get.
I also think one point that you touch on, but could use more foot-stomping is the slower charging and the fact that it keeps your charge above 20% at almost any given time. Those two things combined will extend the life of a battery substantially. And for those with a built-in battery (most android phones these days), that's a Godsend
One last thing to remember is that wireless charging, thus not constantly inserting a plug into your charge port, saves the wear and tear on that port. Many ports get worn out and need replaced. Qi charging will help stop that.
Posted via the Android Central App
I think the idea behind wireless charging is pretty cool but it really isn't difficult to plug in a cable. I think once you can walk into your house and your phone can charge while in your hand or pocket it will truly be useful.
"The one exception to this, of course, is the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge, which include both Qi and Powermat standards."
It was my understanding that the AT&T Lumia 830 has support for both standards as well? Or am I mistaken?
Qi is not the best standard, to me.
For those old enough to remember the BetaMax VCR was light years better than the VHS VCR. Sony refused to license their technology. VHS was adopted because it was less expensive, not better.
Qi has better marketing, not better technology.
Posted via Android Central App
Wireless charging happens when the magical fairies sprinkle their dust on your phone...
Posted via the Android Central App
Hmm, been using Qi since the Nexus 4...Really surprised every phone doesn't come with it by now. Its worked perfectly for me for 3 years. Its an important feature in any phone I buy.
Its too bad there are competing technologies...
Posted via Serenity
I got a free qi charging pad with a Lumia 920 and that changed everything. One of my issues with my old iPhones was the damn dock connector and trying to seat it properly. Going from that to just putting the phone down was awesome. Since then I have used Qi in my Lumia 1020, Note 3 and now the Note 4 as well. I have a charging pad on the bedside table and two in my home office. I am just getting around to selling the old iPhones and the 920 and it is frustrating to see all the bezel scratches around the ports on the iPhones while the 920 is in pristine condition. Resale value is definitely a consideration for me and not one of my cable-charged phones has an unscratched port.
Also - since I upgraded to the Note 4, I have a spare wireless charging back for the Note 3 (white) if anyone is interested.
Posted via the Android Central App
I love my Qi charging, and have had it since my Note 2. Also had the Touchstone by Palm with the Pre Plus. Glad Samsung installed both Qi and Powermat standards. Hope they continue this trend for the Note 5. I am somewhat afraid Powermat standard will win out due to their support by other corporations, AT&T, Starbucks, and GM. Also you didn't explain the major difference between the two standards and how Powermat can track your charging usage if used at a business like Starbucks.
Posted via the Android Central App
Yes folks, were actually not that far from being able to say:
"Anakin!, how many times have I told you... Stay..zz..Away..zz..From..zz.. Power.. zz.. Couplings...zz..!
Posted via Android Central App
Good article.
Posted via the Android Central App
While someone is on the subject of picking nits, most chargers today are switching supplies - no transformer.
But nits aside, this EE says that's a very good simple explanation for those who didn't spend 4 years learning "The Life and Love of Electrons". About the only time I use my charger is when I'm going out in a short time and my phone is down around 40-50% charge and I don't want to open the case, pop the back, swap in the spare (catch the cord with my elbow and fling the phone against a wall - thanks, Otterbox, the phone, case and wall are all doing fine) ... If it's under 50% when I'm going to sleep it sits on the Qi plate all night.
I'm using Powermat with my LG G3 and can't seem to get it to actually charge for more than a few minutes at a time. It will beep, light will go on underneath, and as I'm sitting there I always hear it disconnect after 5 or 10 minutes. Never long enough to get a full, continuous charge and it's infuriating. The Powermat has two positions, but both work the same. I've ended up just bringing a wall charger to work most days.
Haven't been able to use Qi yet. Someday.
You need a better charger..works fine on my Qi Orb from a Nexus 4
Posted via the Android Central App
Which powermat charger do you have? (so i know what to avoid)
Posted via the Android Central App
Powermat from Power Matters Alliance is a competitive wireless charging standard to Qi, which is used by LG G3. This may be the answer why it doesn't work too well. I have two unbranded single coil Qi chargers and they work ok on my LG G3 (European D855 version I recently ordered the WCD-100 charger by LG, but still waiting for it...
OK. Finally took the plunge and ordered the Note 3 back when it was on sale. My wife got a Droid Turbo and that gave me the impetus.
I wish I had done this 18 months ago! Wireless is way neater than you think it will be...
I too, thought it was stupid to worry about it when all you had to do was plug in a little wire. But, let's face it, human nature is human nature and I didn't plug it in nearly as often as I could (and I'm at a desk all day).
The first Anker charging disk worked fine. then, I bought 3 of the "puck" style, $10 chargers on Amazon and they didn't work. I took them apart and discovered there was nothing wrong with the guts, the plastic top on them was too thick! I took them apart, made wooden boxes with the coil glued to the back of 1/64th plywood and they work great!
Also, I've found that a case makes them less efficient in the form of higher heat (coils further apart). Not enough to be worried about though.
It's great having the phone topped off all the time. It's also less strain on the battery with numerous small charges vs. one long one.
I wouldn't think the distance would be reason for more heat. Probably the added thickness of the case just retains the heat generated like insulation.
Posted via the Android Central App
Good point...
Overall a good article but this ... "A magnetic field "creates" electricity through the difference of potential and vibration" ?
WTF ? That is pure nonsense. There is no vibration. none. zero.
Simply put ... alternating current passing thru a conductor creates an oscillating magnetic field around the conductor (the charger); placing a 2nd conductor in that oscillating magnetic field creates an alternating current in the 2nd conductor (the receiver in the phone) ..
The detailed explanation of how magnetic induction works is here .... http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromagnetic_induction
Ummm...Dr Science...you do realize that oscillate and vibrate are synonyms, right? So basically you are saying there is no vibration but there is vibration.
Yep lol
Posted via the Android Central App
Wow. You are a dumbass.
Vibration is a form of oscillation involving physical media. It is never applied to electrical oscillations, well not by anyone who knows anything.
When I got my note 4 I was thinking on getting one but I was 50/50 on a extra battery with its own charging dock, at the end I rather have a extra battery w/ dock.
Why not do both? An extra battery doesn't preclude wireless charging.
They should make little antenna like wire in the device for some kind of tether to avoid the direct heat. But then we're back to the wired solution kinda.
Nice article Jerry. Never really knew how it worked.
Qi all the things
Posted via the Android Central App
Qi remains janky, IMO. Very slow. Connection problems (yes Virginia, even with the Vu).
Quick Charge 2.0 is far superior. Qi is old and slow, IMO.
My Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 used my Tylt Vu charger and it was great. The heat of charging caused the Nexus label on the back of the N7 to delaminate (no big deal).
I moved from my N4 to the Z3C. I wish the Z3C had it but I have the magnetic charger for it as a less convenient charging mechanism. This isnt as convenient as Qi but its not a hassle with the Z3C because it holds a charge for me up to 3 days. If I could add it to the Z3C I would.
Having come from Qi I would like it in everything due to the convenience and the cross platform compatibility is awesome.
I think wireless chargeing is pretty cool and near but not a NEED for my next phone. Then again Im looking at the M9 and it doesnt have it so it looks like my next one wont have it.
Can you build in wireless charging with a metal cased phone? I know you can add it with those little charging adapters and I might go that route.
Metal is impermeable to all RF. That includes inductive charge, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and LTE. Technically, if the frequency is very low RF can pass around small metal pieces. However, I have noticed that ferro-magnetic metal gets very hot when placed between the phone and a Qi charger.
Some vendors have done magic by getting devices to communicate pretty well even when half of the device case is blocking all signals. Of course, the same device could certainly do better when you are not blocking the back with either metal or a huge hand (like when resting on a wooden table). BTW, organic tissue doesn't block RF but absorbs it instead.
I figured it was something to do with he metal casing.
Didn't think this would appeal to me, but then one day I got one for the beside nightstand. Plopping it down on the pad as I crash on the mattress before bed without having to take the time to hook any wires in to the device is satisfying. Work then will surely follow as another place next to the computer for easy charging throughout the day.
That is how it usually happens. Most of those who minimize the convenience have never experienced what you describe.
I had a phone with wireless charging, and then switched to a phone without it. And I was all like, "urgh look at all these seconds I'm wasting plugging in / unplugging my micro-USB cable!" It doesn't sound like a lot of saved time, but it really is!
Lol. So much accounting bores me. :-/ Laziness is priceless, don't you know yet?
+1
Posted via the Android Central App
Is there any improvement in the technology, let's say, in the last year?, I ask because I've owned 2 wireless chargers on the past (both from Nokia, both used on a Lumia 920) and both use to have very slow charge times when compared to the cable; Now I have a Galaxy s5 with the Qi back cover (gift, don't ask) but I was wondering if samsung chargers (or others) were any faster because right now the fast charging times of my s5 are one of the features I enjoy the most of it.
I have an LG G3 and my wife has a G2 and my daughter a Galaxy S4. Both the G3 and the GS4 have had the charging stickers added.
We have multiple Tylt charging stations in the house and I have one on my desk.
It's convenient to just toss the phone on the surface and not think about a cable.
From now on, all phones bought for my house either need to come with wireless charging or have the ability to do it through adding a case or sticker.
Hi, Palm Pre.
Posted via Samsung Galaxy Alpha
Unless I can wireless charge my Note 4 with my case installed, the technology just isn't worth it yet.
Wait. Maybe in 4-5 years this will be possible in a Note 4. ;-)
How thick is your case ? I have a 3mm thick leather case on my N5 and it works fine with all my chargers.
My Note 3 is in an Otterbox Defender case, and it charges on a Qi plate with no problem.
Otterbox lmao
Posted via the Android Central App
Don't know about the Note 4, but my Galaxy Alpha with a Krusell case ( http://www.amazon.com/Krusell-FlipCase-Samsung-Galaxy-75996/dp/B00NEF2SY... ) works just fine on a Tmvel or Samsung charger.
Hey Jerry, would you mind sharing what charger you have in your car? I've been wanting one, but there doesn't seem to be a huge selection, and some seem kinda shady, Also kinda worried about heat, since in the summer here my phone gets really hot sitting in a wind shield cradle, even with a charger.
I use this http://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KVEBQIA
Jerry, have you used this on a long trip where you are using your phone as a GPS? Can a Qi charger put out adequate power to keep the phone alive when used in heavy use scenarios?
I have a Note 3 with a wireless charging back and Qi charges at home/work and love it. Having tried various auto mounts, a big shout out to Pro Clip. A little expensive but well worth it.
Posted via Android Central App
There's also this: http://www.amazon.com/PowerBot%C2%AE-PB1040-Dashboard-Universal-Compatib...
I've been using wireless charging since the nexus 4 and that charger is still working with my nexus 6. I never plug my phone at all
Wireless charging on my S4 has paid for itself in all the lost and damaged/loose cables and ports I haven't had to repair/replace over the last year and a half I've been using it.
Posted via the Android Central App
What the hell are you doing with your charging cables?? Lol
Posted via the Android Central App
Normal wear and tear will often doom both cables and ports.
Hey, pair wireless charging with wireless file transfer (e.g., AirDroid), and the USB port becomes virtually meaningless!
can anyone recommend a good Qi charger from amazon. $25 and under. a large "soap dish style" base for an s4?
I got a used Nokia off eBay with a Samsung transformer and cord last year for my office. I paid around $20 and it works great, even with an otterbox. It's a flat, rectangular affair, with rounded ends.
Posted via the Android Central App
I recommend the Koolpad. Just don't use a turbo charger with it. Amazon 19.99 http://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00F3ARMUI/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?qid=1426879710&s...
Via Nexus 6: "Takin updates for granted."
Check eBay for Nokia DT900 or DT910. I have one of each, they work great. They should be around $20.
I would actually recommend against going too cheap. I started with several low-end ones (DigiYes and MuchBuy), but they did not maintain contact well and generated a LOT of heat. The charging cover on the back of my Galaxy Alpha shows visible "scars" from heat spots (temps got up in excess of 95 degrees before I pulled the phone off).
I'd suggest spending a bit more for some good ones. I use the Tmvel T3, which is about $55. Their T2 is about $10 cheaper ( http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00N4B3LTE/?m1k=d_ac&m2k=d_ac&tag=andro... ). The T3 generates almost no heat at all. I also use a couple of Samsung pads, too. Their "soap dish style" charger is a bit over $40 ( http://www.amazon.com/Samsung-Compatible-Wireless-Charging-Charger/dp/B0... ).
Thanks very much for the suggestions. :)
The ideal case for wireless charging is when you're sitting at a desk for most of the day or something similar to that. If you're not doing that, then it might not make sense for you since it charges slower.
Mine comes in handy at night. I hate talking on a phone with the cord plugged in. I'm always yanking it out, usually with a sideways force on the port, which is rough on it and the cable. Then, the cable falls down under the bed, or behind the nightstand, which is a pain in the ass. When I'm through with the phone, I just set it back on the pad. Plenty of juice for overnight charging.
Posted via the Android Central App
When it charges at the rate that normal chargers charge phones I will then consider investing in one. Until then I'll just stock with a regular charger.
Posted via the Android Central App
A Palm Pre!
I think its a Pre 3 actually? I never got to see one in person :( Just my pre 2. I have a nexus 6 now and the Palm wireless charging was way better for how it stuck on so easy.
It's the excess heat and constant charge/discharge from inconsistent charging throughout the day that worries me in terms of the longevity of the batteries themselves,.
My Nexus 5 has held up pretty well. I do understand the concern about the heat, but I also would think there would be a protection circuit built in to prevent any damage (since they have to know max safe operating temp of the battery when charging).
This is exactly my concern, particularly with phones that have no removable battery. I am using the correct LG G3 charger, and monitoring the temperature closely. It isn't excessively hot, under 40C peak.
I got the one that's shown in the picture taken apart -Koolpad. I took it apart to remove the annoying beep. When I use the charger that came with my Nexus it gets too hot. But when I just use a quality aftermarket charger, ( ones that aren't made for quick charging), it charges the phone perfectly fine and keeps it cool. I like it at the computer desk and overnights on my nightstand because simply setting it down and not pulling the cord from the floor is so awesome, especially if my wife is asleep. Don't have to turn on my phone flashlight to find the cord or try to plug it in correctly. (Yay for the coming USB-C)
Around the house in my living room or family room, I just use a regular USB cord because I tend to like to have my phone in my hand while charging, especially if I'm watching TV or tinkering around with other stuff and my phone happens to be low on battery. Can't do that obviously with a Qi pad. I also have one by Ravpower that works perfectly fine as well. It's a smaller square and as long as I use the right charger, my phone never overheats and stays perfectly cool.
Via Nexus 6: "Takin updates for granted."
I have wireless charging on both of my phones and I understand your worry.
Myself I don't personally think plugging in my phone at night is all that much work.
So I only use wireless charging when I'm at my desk to in the living room watching tv and need a bump up in the middle of the day
it's very convenient for that as I can pick up my phone easily without being encumbered by a cord if I get a text or phone call.
If I had a quick charging phone I'd use it the same way to preserve the battery.
My Nexus 6 doesn't get hot at all (or even noticeably change temperature) on the Tylt Vu wireless charger. The turbo charger that came with it gets the phone pretty hot. I try to use the turbo charger only when I really need extra battery life quickly.
I mostly used Qi to charge my Nexus 4 for the 2 years that I had it. I didn't notice any detrimental effects. Battery was still going strong when I sold it.
There's not that much heat, so that won't shorten the battery life much. And charging a lithium polymer battery a little a few times a day won't harm it. Letting the charge drop below 40% regularly will. (I hope that these people who try to get the last drop of power out of the battery before charging it own stock in a lithium battery factory.)
It's still a useless gimmick to me.
Posted from my Droid Turbo, Kelly and Ozone
Using similar technology they have actually created wireless TVs with no power cord that can be multiple meters away from the power source. Not such a useless gimmick.
Posted via the Android Central App
I don't have one of those TVs so yes it is useless to me.
Posted from my Droid Turbo, Kelly and Ozone
Somebody's parents were killed by Qi ( ^ that guy)
Worst justification ever. Just keep complaining about how 3500mah isn't enough for your full day's phone use and whining when manufacturers get rid of replaceable batteries.
Well my battery isn't removable, is more than 3500mah and can get me through two days pretty easily(part of the reason why wireless is useless to me). Not once have i come close to whining or complaining about it. I think it's pretty great actually.
So why don't you try again with a comment that has a little bit of intelligent thought behind it.
Posted from my Droid Turbo, Kelly and Ozone
It's like a smartwatch, useless until you've had it and then becomes as much of a necessity as any other first world product
Posted via the Android Central App
You know, tdizzel, you come off as pretty much a dick.
I'm just sayin'...
Posted via the Android Central App
Saying its convenient just because TVs can work metres away from a wall socket is also a bad justification.
No one has struggled to place a TV for a very long time, why would they struggle now?
Wireless power is very inefficient, and wastes a lot. Unless you live in a constantly cold place you're not going to get any return from that heat - maybe worse if you have to cool your place.
In low power devices like phones, the amount is negligible, in higher power devices its a massive waste (yes I am calling 20-30W TVs here "higher power"). Although that power loss in wireless phone charging would add up, to just another waste we produce.
Does everyone really need their phone to be near 100% all the time? If you are in the position where you may need to leave suddenly and want full, I would recommend you have a better plan (mobile charger, car charger, travel wall charger etc).
I'm surprised people are using these on bedside tables, I can understand at work where you might move around or in a living room position where you might only be for a while. But at night? Is everyone really checking their phone that often that they can't even deal with plugging it in once at bed and then unplugging in the morning?
"I don't have cancer so finding a cure is useless" ... YES you are basically saying that, on a smaller scale.
Exactly.
To him, Yes! He isn't saying the technology is useless, just to him. Not everyone needs a smartphone. They would consider it useless also.
Posted via Android Central App
what if my cat sits between the TV and the power source? will she be fried?
Waiting for your results.. Poor cat Muhahaha
and yet Qi is the only way my Nexus 5 gets charged. Have a charger at home, one at work, and one in my car. So. Awesome.
Me too, but I'm concerned what that does to the battery. I wonder if long term use of Qi charging could damage or shorten the life span of the battery. Especially with all the heat generated.
I'm not too concerned about it. By the time it does any appreciable damage to the battery (if any at all) I'll be ready for a new phone.
Those are legit concerns, but that Gizmodo article was originally published almost two years ago (even though it's dated from December). There have been significant improvements since then. Cheap pads can generate significant heat, but some newer, higher-end ones generate almost no heat at all (I use a Tmvel T3 by my bedside and in my study).
Also, you are correct about the benefit of topping off, but that's where wireless chargers come in handy. Note what the author says in the first paragraph under "Why do I want...", near the bottom. If you keep wireless chargers in several locations, you CAN top off because you can just set your device down on a charger when you're not holding it.
That's the beauty of choice. For you it's great, for me it's useless and we can still be together, but not the same
Posted from my Droid Turbo, Kelly and Ozone
True. However, the baffling thing is why you go out of your way to shit on every thread that mentions wireless charging, as if everyone was waiting with anticipation for the outlier to show up and give his opinion.
I don't use a lot of things others do. For instance, I rarely take photos with my phone. However, I don't feel the need to seek out threads talking about mobile photography and remind everyone, smugly, how I think mobile photography is a gimmick.
Cause you'd be so wrong if you did!! Phones go where DSLR cameras typically don't. And when you're there, you might need a...... Drumroll....... PICTURE!!!!
so to categorize mobile phone photography and wireless charging in the same gimmick boat is asinine.
via the beastly note 4
No. It's not
I don't go out of my way at all. I read a column and I comment on it. I do that all the time.I have every right to express my opinion and I will continue to do so regardless of what ScottJ thinks. That's the other beauty of choice.
You are free to be an asshole, sir. I salute your douchebaggery.
Thanks, that means a lot coming from a master such as you. You wrote the book on being an ass and a douche and now you are complimenting me...I don't have the words to show how great this day is.
You are very welcome.
Seems like your the one calling names here... So who's the *********? Your posts do have something of the feminine aspect to them... could it be?
But, ScottJ isn't the only one that thinks that.
Posted via the Android Central App
You've never used, obviously
Nexus 5 (AT&T)