Did you hear? Samsung made a phone. It exploded. It got recalled. Then it exploded again. The Galaxy Note 7 will go down as perhaps the worst smartphone launch in history, but does that mean the long-running series is dead and buried?
In the first in a new series or videos, we're answering your Android-related questions, and here's the first:
Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Note 8?
Check out today's video for my thoughts on this most flammable of burning questions, and hit the comments with questions of your own. If you're lucky, we might just tackle them in a future Ask AC video!
Reader comments
It's going to be the best Note smartphone ever.
Meh, I still think they should come up with a new name and permanently kill the Note series to disassociate itself from such a huge failure. Just name it the S9.
The video covered basically every point I was thinking of before I even clicked play.
1. People's memories are short, and in retrospect, things usually are downplayed regardless of how bad or good the situation was at the time.
2. The spat of vehicle recalls - Toyota rising to the top - over the last few years, has made it's way into my business classes already (and the Note 7 as well). Brands can recover, even quicker if they're upfront, honest, and transparent about the problem, what they're doing to fix it, and what they will do moving forward.
3. The Note brand is pretty well known, maybe not *as* strongly as the Galaxy brand, but people in general know about it. Why give up what is essentially a household name?
4. Moving forward, because Samsung usually launches things months apart, the cooling off time for a disaster like the Note 7 has basically already happened; doubly so if we're comparing the scrutiny relative to the Volkswagen/Toyota uproar.
The Galaxy S8 models may include some Note-like features, similar to how I can currently download more camera modes in my S7, or the next Note may skip a generation of naming a la Windows 10. Their attempt to do so with the Note 7 may guide them in this nitpicky detail.