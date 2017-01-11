Did you hear? Samsung made a phone. It exploded. It got recalled. Then it exploded again. The Galaxy Note 7 will go down as perhaps the worst smartphone launch in history, but does that mean the long-running series is dead and buried?

In the first in a new series or videos, we're answering your Android-related questions, and here's the first:

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

Check out today's video for my thoughts on this most flammable of burning questions, and hit the comments with questions of your own. If you're lucky, we might just tackle them in a future Ask AC video!