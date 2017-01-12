A larger Swift 2 Plus with a Full HD display.

Wileyfox has introduced the Swift 2 X, the third phone in the Swift family. The phone is now available for £219, and offers decent specs for the price in the form of a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, and a microSD slot.

The phone also features a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, NFC with Android Pay, fingerprint sensor at the back, dual-SIM connectivity, LTE, USB-C, and a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone is crafted out of "aviation-grade aluminium," and has a thickness of 8.8mm. Essentially, the phone is a larger version of the Swift 2 Plus with a Full HD display and larger battery.

On the software front, the phone is running Cyanogen OS 13.1, based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It's weird to see a phone launch on an OS that's dead,but it's likely Wileyfox already committed to Cyanogen and didn't have time to switch over to its own version of Android, which is still in the works. The company has announced that it will roll out a Nougat to its entire portfolio of devices by the end of the first quarter, which now includes the Swift 2 X.

