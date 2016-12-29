Wileyfox ditches Cyanogen for "purer" Android.
We certainly hope you didn't purchase a Wileyfox smartphone specially for Cyanogen, because that's going extinct once the company seeds out its next software update.
In an email to Android Central, Wileyfox provided details on how it plans to proceed following the news of Cyanogen's untimely demise. The company promised a smooth transition via an upcoming over-the-air update for the entire Wileyfox product range. Wileyfox promised a "purer," "enhanced," Android experience.
The company continued with a recommendation for its existing users:
We strongly recommend that all current and future users accept the upcoming update request to ensure they are on-boarded for the future. This will include the ability to maintain the same experience as before and the added ability to partake in updates and upgrades to the software in the future.
We will continue to push this update to your device, and for new users we again recommend they download and install this update upon purchase.
Wileyfox added that once the transition has been successful, its first order of business will be bringing Android 7.0 Nougat to its entire device portfolio by the end of the first quarter next year.
Reader comments
Wileyfox has to be sweating right now.
They are updating the software with what sounds like vanilla android. Why would they be sweating? This would be a welcome to people getting faster updates and ditch a sinking ship forked Android. Did you not read the article?
Sure, but up until now, they've ceded the responsibility of OS development to a trusted third party. This is a lot of new responsibility that WileyFox has to take on by itself now. Their margins must be razor thin, so are they equipped to handle that? It's not like deploying "stock Android" is as simple as compiling an AOSP build and dumping it on a phone. I'd be a little nervous if I were a customer.
Better they control then the lack thereof. They had to control firmware so it's not like they don't have a team to handle it. OnePlus survived and doing better without it. Again I don't see how they are going to be sweating this transition. It's clear they already have the OS ready for transition. They are even encouraging that people do it now and already have 7.0 ready for the pipework.
Because vanilla android isn't a real thing, and now they've got to build an OS with no real software experience. And their users are used to the software experience that cyanogen offered, the chances that they'll be able to match it for the first couple of years are incredibly slim.
They are running a pure Android. Even if they had CM they still needed to test it on the hardware and make sure their apps and everything ran smooth before release. How is this any different? They aren't building a TW or anything forked. Grab the AOSP modify what needs to run it. They already have the update ready so...
For previous users yes maybe they will. Again OnePlus survived and have done well. I'm sure they will survive as well.
At least they are taking care of their customers, a few other company's could learn a thing or two.
AOSP with access to the Play Store. I'd love a high end phone that ships and is supported like that.
Why are they intending to release 7.0 when 7.1.x is already out?
Per the article linked at the area you are questioning...
They said, "Our plan is to bring our entire Wileyfox portfolio onto Android N, the latest version of Google Android's OS, in a timely manner".
Hopefully their software engineering department is up to the task of delivering on their promises. They have a small product portfolio, so I think they've got a shot at making good on a smooth transition to an in-house ASOP-based ROM, provided they make sure it doesn't brick devices or bork user data.
I never got why low to mid range phones needed a customized version of Android. It just seems counterproductive, especially if one wants to make money off of them. Vanilla Android doesn't cost more money since Google already did most of the heavy lifting. You don't have to waste resources on creating a customized experience. Updating would also be less difficult which would lead to the update being cheaper and faster to produce. The people who are buying these things don't care about how pretty the animation is, they just want the phone to work.
