Wileyfox ditches Cyanogen for "purer" Android.

We certainly hope you didn't purchase a Wileyfox smartphone specially for Cyanogen, because that's going extinct once the company seeds out its next software update.

In an email to Android Central, Wileyfox provided details on how it plans to proceed following the news of Cyanogen's untimely demise. The company promised a smooth transition via an upcoming over-the-air update for the entire Wileyfox product range. Wileyfox promised a "purer," "enhanced," Android experience.

The company continued with a recommendation for its existing users:

We strongly recommend that all current and future users accept the upcoming update request to ensure they are on-boarded for the future. This will include the ability to maintain the same experience as before and the added ability to partake in updates and upgrades to the software in the future. We will continue to push this update to your device, and for new users we again recommend they download and install this update upon purchase.

Wileyfox added that once the transition has been successful, its first order of business will be bringing Android 7.0 Nougat to its entire device portfolio by the end of the first quarter next year.

