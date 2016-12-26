Wileyfox will deliver platform and security updates to its entire portfolio.

Cyanogen's announcement that it was shutting down its services and OS caught everyone by surprise, particularly those that partnered with the company to offer Cyanogen OS on their phones. British startup Wileyfox has five phones that run the now-defunct OS — Swift 2, Swift 2 Plus, Spark, Spark+, and Spark X — and the company has announced that it will bring the Nougat update to all of its handsets.

From the Reddit thread:

We are not commenting on behalf of Cyanogen. Our OS Strategy and Software plan moving forward will be complete soon. We have agreed a smooth transition where we will continue deliver constant and consistent software and OS updates. Our plan is to bring our entire Wileyfox portfolio onto Android N, the latest version of Google Android's OS, in a timely manner – while still continuing to protect the range with Google software security updates. We will share our full and final plan in due time. Our statement for now is we are confident Wileyfox's software will continue to evolve and stay pure to Android, enhanced to maximise our consumers' user experience.

Wileyfox is just one of several companies that launched phones powered by Cyanogen OS. The other notable vendor is Lenovo, which teamed up with Cyanogen for the ZUK Z1. India's Yu Televentures also has several devices running Cyanogen OS, and it is likely these manufacturers will also reveal their transition plans shortly.

We'll let you know once Wileyfox shares additional details regarding software updates.