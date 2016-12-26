Wileyfox will deliver platform and security updates to its entire portfolio.
Cyanogen's announcement that it was shutting down its services and OS caught everyone by surprise, particularly those that partnered with the company to offer Cyanogen OS on their phones. British startup Wileyfox has five phones that run the now-defunct OS — Swift 2, Swift 2 Plus, Spark, Spark+, and Spark X — and the company has announced that it will bring the Nougat update to all of its handsets.
From the Reddit thread:
We are not commenting on behalf of Cyanogen. Our OS Strategy and Software plan moving forward will be complete soon. We have agreed a smooth transition where we will continue deliver constant and consistent software and OS updates. Our plan is to bring our entire Wileyfox portfolio onto Android N, the latest version of Google Android's OS, in a timely manner – while still continuing to protect the range with Google software security updates.
We will share our full and final plan in due time. Our statement for now is we are confident Wileyfox's software will continue to evolve and stay pure to Android, enhanced to maximise our consumers' user experience.
Wileyfox is just one of several companies that launched phones powered by Cyanogen OS. The other notable vendor is Lenovo, which teamed up with Cyanogen for the ZUK Z1. India's Yu Televentures also has several devices running Cyanogen OS, and it is likely these manufacturers will also reveal their transition plans shortly.
We'll let you know once Wileyfox shares additional details regarding software updates.
Is it really that hard for OEMs to slap a stock version of Nougat onto their devices? This article makes it seem like it will take a miracle to update these devices.
I don't think it is that hard. But before they used Cyanogen developers to do everything, now they will need their own developers to make sure it will work, even if it is stock.
For a fairly new company that sells its phones for next to nothing and relies entirely on a now-defunct third party for OS development? Yeah, I think that might present a pretty significant challenge.
It's harder than you'd think. You could always download the source code base from AOSP and see how much luck you have compiling it into a functional OS if you wanna see for yourself...
It might be hard for a normal person like the one u r replying but I have seen many single developer build a custom ROM for device with almost all hardware working. If they can do it why can't a company do it. All it takes is hire the right developer.
It's a shame for them, but I'm surprised there companies, especially Lenovo, didn't see the writing on the wall...
Having one of these phones and seeing the announcement on Android Central, this helps. Completely understand the scepticism surrounding the reality of this being implemented. However, it is important to address this issue quickly rather than just sit there and say nothing. Is it possible to load a vanilla nougat experience straight from Cyanogen ?