Wi-Fi calling is coming with Android 7.1.2 Nougat to the Pixel and Pixel XL on Jio.

Google added VoLTE support for the Pixel and Pixel XL on Jio back in December, and will soon offer Wi-Fi calling via an upcoming Nougat update. The update will make it easier for customers to make calls using Wi-Fi in situations where they don't have great cellular coverage in their homes. The call will be routed through your phone number, but instead of mobile data like VoLTE, it uses your Wi-Fi connection.

Now say hi over wi-fi. VoLTE and WiFi calling, now available to Pixel on Jio. Watch out for the next Nougat update. pic.twitter.com/C80XFKM9g4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 10, 2017

The update will likely be the Android 7.1.2 Nougat build that Google started rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices last week. In addition to Wi-Fi calling, customers can expect to see speed optimizations and bug fixes. If you don't want to wait for the OTA to hit, you can get the update by flashing the factory images right now:

