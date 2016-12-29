Google still has work to do with Android Wear before it's a worthy fighter.
Christmas came and went and no one I know received a smartwatch as a gift. Conversely, I saw plenty of mechanical watches sprouting up on social media — I even received one for Christmas.
Admittedly, that's not a benchmark for how smartwatches are performing, but it is a valid reminder that smartwatches have had a relatively slow year. The Apple Watch had lost some traction, and while Google was prepping the Android Wear 2.0 update, some manufacturers decided they're better off hanging out on the sidelines for a while.
2017 is supposedly the banner year for this niche product category, especially for the incredibly abundant group of Android Wear smartwatches. But as Android Central's Alex Dobie wrote in his editorial, smartwatches need a "less is more" approach, because right now there are way too many. The good news is that there are plenty of companies that have taken a pause from Android Wear for the new year, so we won't be bombarded with new designs as the platform figures itself out. Here's my plea to those manufacturers who might be considering taking their place.
Seriously, less is more
There are way too many Android Wear smartwatches. Huawei has several varieties. Fossil, Michael Kors, and LG do, too. And Asus just introduced its third-generation ZenWatch. In the new year, Google will launch two more smartwatches, which will add to the already lengthy list of devices compatible with Android Wear 2.0.
This is a very good thing for Google. It means the new version of Android Wear 2.0 will have plenty of wrists to land on, which means plenty of people using Google services on the go. But more smartwatches means more confusion, and Android Wear has yet to establish its narrative among the general populace. Is it for the nerds, for the athletic, or for the fashionable? It's obviously for everyone, but how do you choose which one is for you?
Let Google handle that by letting its "Nexus" watches shine for the year. It means Google will have to handle the marketing effort, but it's doing pretty well with the Pixel thus far, and even Google Home and Daydream View. If Google can convince a manufacturer to work with it behind the scenes on its future smartwatches, like it did with HTC for the Pixel lineup, that means it can control the marketing, software updates, styles, and customer support. Having all that be a centralized experience — rather than a fragmented one — will make it easier to sell to those who may already be apprehensive about Android as a platform.
There needs to be more innovation
Responding to a message by typing the reply on a 1.4-inch screen is neither cool nor innovative. It's simply meaningless, and it does nothing to push the Wear platform forward.
I'm with The Register on this one: the "Wouldn't it be cool?" factor should not be applied to wrist wearables. Yes, it is cool to do that thing with your smartwatch, but if it's not a necessity, it shouldn't be marketed towards consumers who already lead complicated lives.
Maybe it's time to reimagine their use case.
Until Google figures out what consumers do want from their wrists, manufacturers should sit out the race. Companies like LG and Asus have done little to add to the Android Wear platform, save for encouraging you to download a proprietary app that adds "extra features." And with the demand for new smartwatches at an all-time low, maybe it's time to reimagine their use case, too.
Leave it to the fashion brands
It's not that technology companies aren't capable of great design, but they sell technology, not style. The only other technology-first manufacturer that's been relatively successfully with wearables is Apple, and that's because it's already established itself as a design company in both technology and fashion.
I know — this sounds like ridiculous pop culture vernacular, but the disparity is obvious. Just look at the way that Michael Kors advertises Android Wear compared to Asus. Michael Kors focuses on the functionality compared to Asus, which uses buzzwords around component names but fails to explain why custom widgets would be useful.
Android Wear could try existing in two parts: Google's part and fashion's part. Google could continue to working with major brands to make fashionable timepieces, while also fostering development with its "Nexus" watch program. That would ensure that as more people adopt a smartwatch from their favorite designer, it's using Android Wear, and eventually, it's name would be become synonymous with all the major fashion houses available at the department store.
Reader comments
I agree with this article here, except for the bit where you say "Leave it to the fashion brands."
See, smartwatches need to be DEMOCRATIZED more than made exclusive. It's hard enough to convince folk that smartwatches are nothing more than smartphones you slap on your wrist, or are exclusively used by the Best Buy Geek Squad and those who don't get up from their seat for days on end, the last thing the smartwatch concept needs is a perception of unreachability, and snobby fashion labels ARE the very definition of unreachability.
Basically, we need a good $199 smartwatch from Google, than a $19999 Swarovski laden smartwatch you could only get from the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalogue...
The Michael Kors watch is $400 - which isn't cheap, but it's not that much more than the Huawei and Moto 360 were at launch either. The Fossil Q Founder is about $200, well within the middle price range for Android Wear.
I'd rather see a few great watches from fashion companies that know what they're doing instead of a hundred from tech companies that can't market a fashion item.
I've seen both designs. I would return them in a heart beat. Ugliest things that I have ever seen.
As a non-smart watch wearer (have been since I was 12) I have long maintained the problem with smart watches is they have been targeting the wrong demographic. Smart watches should be pitched at people who like watches and wear them everyday first and foremost. Trying to convince tech nerds, many of whom don't wear watches ("that's what my phone is for") to put on a watch with limited functionality is poor marketing. I think the Kors marketing makes sense. Watches are fashion accessories. Watch wearers want a watch that looks good and feels good on the wrist, THEN, you can sell us on functionality. I like the new Gear S3 classic for example, not because of the features, but because of the looks. If it feels good on my wrist, I may buy one.
I have always worn a watch and I always will. A watch as a fashion accessory makes absolutely no sense to me. I am apparently in a very tiny minority of people who wear watches and find a smartwatch useful. There are a number of features that I find invaluable.
That being said, if I have to, I will revert to a normal watch should AW die off. It will be considerably annoying, but I will deal. I will probably use my phone less as well.
"Until Google figures out what consumers do want from their wrists..." To my admittedly limited view point, there's only one function that a smart watch can provide - notifications. Something has happened. Do I need to pull my phone out of my pocket to deal with it? Apps for a smart watch? Why? All of that is easier to do with your phone. And again, in my admittedly limited view point, there's definitely one prevalent function in a smart watch that I have zero interest in - fitness monitoring. Without that nonsense, a "smart" watch could be much, much thinner. With much better battery life.
I think pebble had the right approach. Notifications and health tracking primarily. Problem was their watches were not attractive, except for the round.
I think pebble got the basics right - always on display, one week battery life, and show basic information and notifications. I hope fitbit can build on that and add some style.
I thik youre right , and i got the Garmin Fenix Chronos .. always on display, 10 days battery and like a real style watch .. ok its expensive but i feel like i have a premium watch , if to expensive there is the Fenix 3
You are exactly right. I have the Garmin Fenix 3. Great watch that does all I need and the battery lasts a week at a time. When smartwatches are advertising 24 hour battery life as a feature that tells you the companies are missing the point. Who wants another thing to plug in every night when it doesn't add that much to your life.
If they would get rid of the significantly flawed stair counting feature, then they might have a future. I would never get one. The constant attempts to make smart watch fitness trackers has always been one of the worst ideas ever. Adding so many useless features to a device that it diminishes its features
Lol, I thought they were taking a break because they don't sell.
Everyone is claiming doom and gloom for Smartwatches, but I love my S2, can't wait to get a S3. And Samsung must be selling some, or they wouldn't keep pumping them out. Plus I see a ton of people wearing a S2
I agree with you on this. I just bought the S3 and love it, not only for its simplicity, but for the fact that it looks like a real watch. Just because Google isn't making something well, yet, doesn't mean there is not a market for it. Don't get me wrong, I am a google fanboy, but Samsung beat them to the punch on this one. I have had this watch for less than a month, but it does everything I like and is completely easy to use...
Fix the OS and I might consider a Samsung watch. I have no use for Tizen
I was using the Microsoft Band 2 for a year and that thing was fantastic. I was looking at a 360 or Huawei watch, but I am not sure what I would get over the band 2.
Leave it to the fashion brand. All they do is outsource this to a company to make and stamp a brand name to set a price. My Huawei is just as fashionable as those if not better. At least the tech companies make tech products.
I'm not sure if I'll be in the minority, but I like my ASUS ZW3. In my opinion, the ZW3 is by far the best-looking smartwatch I've owned (from the OG Pebble, Moto 360, and Samsung Gear S2). I also like the three button setup (with the top and bottom buttons being programmable). Sure it doesn't have a heart-rate monitor, GPS, and *maybe* NFC, but it does get the job done and it does it well. However, I also agree that "less is more" should be applied to upcoming smartwatches as well.
Smartwatches are useless... their utility is questionable as is their value. Most of them are the result of an OEM trying to stuff as many phone features into a watch as possible, when all people need is something that tells time, spits out some notifications and records their steps and heartbeat. We don't need LTE modems, speakerphones, cameras, doodle grams or keyboards.
The watch industry has a better approach. Smart tech is just another complication to add to a watch to augment the watch's features... So it's a smart watch, rather than a compromised, miniaturized smart phone.
That may be true for you, but not for all. I'd rather a company make a do-it-all device and people can choose to use or not use whatever features they like. You say that people want a watch that tells time, spits out notifications, and counts steps and heartbeat. Many of them do those things very well now so I don't see how they are "useless" just because they can do other things that you find unnecessary..
Because those other things use battery life or make the UI more complicated than it needs to be
A basic smartwatch (like pebble) helps me assess whether to take my phone out of my pocket. I know once that happens I'm going to spend another 10 minutes fiddling with everything else on the phone. When I see a text from my wife on the watch I can frequently reply with an ok/yes/no on the watch and move along.
For you, they might be. For me, they are quite useful. AW currently has a nice selection of features that I use as frequently, if not more so than my phone.
Maybe no one should make Android Wear smart watches, but that doesn't make other competitors less viable. I think Samsung is doing a great job with their Gear S2 and S3 lines, for example. Much more functionality than Android Wear, better battery, better UI (the spinning bezel).
That said, I don't think there's harm in making an AW smart watch as long as it is designed with the hardware needed to support the feature set of AW 2.0.
I do own two Android Wear watches and have a Gear S3 on the way (backordered currently). The Gear S3 will be my daily watch. The Nixon Mission is my active watch. The ASUS ZenWatch 2 was just too hard to pass up when Amazon had them for $95 :-).
Aside from Samsung Pay, what functionality are you referring to?
Fashon brands will not push the technology forward, you need a tech company to do that. I think the Gear S3 is the best looking smartwatch yet. Unfortunately, Samsung is using tizen instead of android Wear. I'm not a fan of proprietary OS's.
I have been using smartwatches for a while now. I started with the Backer Edition of the Pebble and then went to a Samsung Gear Live as soon as AW was introduced. I moved on to a Motorola 360 and I am now on an LG URBANE 2 LTE. I find them truly invaluable and helpful.
Should they die off, then I would reluctantly revert back to a normal watch. I would expect that I would use my phone less frequently without one though.