There's no shortage of great Android phones out there — here at Android Central we're often bouncing between different devices as we review new phone. But eventually you've got to pick one winner — the best Android phone overall. And right now, in early 2017, that's the Google Pixel, which shares the honor with its big brother the Pixel XL.
We've laid out all the reasons why the Pixel is the best of the best in our video feature. Check it out above, and be sure to hit our Pixel written review for all the details.
Reader comments
Why the Google Pixel is the best Android phone
Google should've released this phone on all carriers.
Another one of THESE articles? You guys seriously need to give it a rest. I'm starting to honestly think Google is paying you.
I'm not sure it would matter how good the phone is, since no one can really buy it anyway.
👍🏼
I love the phone. I have the XL. But I wish it had front facing speakers. I was just checking out my 6P and man, I miss the speakers! With these bezels, they could have fit. I could easily go back to my 6P after these 3 months on the XL.
Don't get me wrong, I love camera :)