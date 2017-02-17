New phones shipping with outdated versions of Android isn't too surprising. The reasons? Release cycles, and Benjamin Franklin.
This summer, you'll see phones sold — expensive phones — that have older versions of Android. Brand new phones that cost hundreds of dollars and are the best models available. They will be on shelves beside other brand new phones that have "old" software on them, too. And not just models that have been available for a while, but just-released devices that we have heard about and are waiting to buy. For some, that can be frustrating. But there is a reason, and it's pretty simple.
It's known as opportunity cost. The idea behind opportunity cost is that all resources must be used efficiently. These resources could be monetary, but they also include things like time or any other corporate benefit. We're all more familiar with the idea the way Ben Franklin expressed it: "Remember that Time is Money."
It's no secret that most phones that run Android aren't using the latest software. The main reason is that it's not an easy task to keep phones updated because of Android's software licensing, and nobody involved in making your phone or the software on it wants things to change. Many of those same reasons apply when we see brand new shiny phones that have old software on them, too.
Building an operating system is hard and you can't change the platform in the middle of doing it.
Google only makes Android for the products they sell. They allow companies like Samsung or LG to build their own operating system based on Android any time they like because of a liberal software license. That's why Android became the dominant operating system so quickly, and it's also why your phone probably has an older version of Android, and has ever since you bought it.
It's not cheap to build and test an operating system. Sometimes it's comparatively easy; think of BlackBerry's Android phone and how they are patched on time every month when Google releases a security bulletin. The new code was designed to be merged into existing code, and all a company using it needs to do is check the parts they have changed compared to the download Google provides. Actual changes to the Android core are another matter, and even a bump from 7.0 to 7.1 can prove challenging. And expensive.
Software cycles versus hardware cycles
Samsung is likely going to show us a Galaxy S8 in late March. It may run Android 7.0 or it may run 7.1. The chance that it will be running 7.1.1 (the latest official version) is very slim because that particular version wasn't ready when Samsung was finalizing the software the way it wants it to be on the S8. And that's not going to be a big deal. It will be running Android Nougat and have the same application support as Google's Pixel. Phones that release near the beginning of the year are usually all like this and will only be a point or two behind.
Those point releases are nice but not critical. 7.1 is still just fine.
This becomes more of a problem for phones that come later in the year. Android gets its yearly platform update every autumn. Recent versions have had a beta testing cycle so we get to see them a few months before. But companies can't build their software based on beta code so any phone in late stages of production before the Android platform update will be a full platform version behind. That can have major implications when it comes to security and app compatibility.
In both cases, the time it would take to stop production and update the software before selling them would directly affect the amount of money a company makes from selling them. Companies that make things like phones exist only to make money.
Nobody at Samsung or LG or anyone else wants you to have old software on your phone. But because they have to do the updating themselves, it takes time. And time equals money.
Reader comments
Why do new phones ship with older versions of Android?
3rd rule of acquisition: Never spend more for an acquisition than you have to. Unfortunately Profit over all
How is that unfortunate? Without profit you can't pay your employees, add value for your stockholders, increase spending on R&D for future products, etc. etc. Unless you work for the government or a non-profit you probably wouldn't be in a very good spot if your company didn't make a profit.
Profit is not unfortunate. I said the concept of profit over all no matter the consequence is unfortunate.
Greed is good
Sadly the sentiments of many!
Regarding this statement:
"Google only makes Android for the products they sell. They allow companies like Samsung or LG to build their own operating system based on Android any time they like because of a liberal software license."
Does that mean that if a company wants to make an Android phone but having it run pure Android (along with updates) such as Nexus or Pixel, Google will not allow them too?
I have always wondered why new players such as OnePlus use up resources creating their own version of Android instead of just installing vanilla Android, but from what I read in that sentence, Google will not allow them to do that?
yeah, that's what I was wondering about, too. Cause when I read that the only reason Samsung or LG are behind is because they have to do the updating themselves, Im thinking it's because they WANT to do the updating themselves and shove as many bloatware as possible. Cause I sure as hell didnt ask for anything. But I might be wrong.
The amount of extras doesn't have anything to do with how fast a phone gets updated. My Moto Z Play is pretty close to "stock" Android, but it's still on Android 6.0.1.
Motorola fell from grace with updates.
I had to flash the Nougat factory image to my Z because the official OTA isn't even out for mine yet and the sideloaded OTA may have somehow tripped dm-verity or something and caused it to go into a bootloop.
It isn't that they aren't allowed to, it's that Google won't spend money updating a phone they didn't make.
I always thought that each manufacturer (samsung, LG,HTC) adds their own GUI or launcher to "vanilla android" and that is what holds up the updates. The difference in handsets is the hardware and software correct?
I dont think that's the case, as most small chinese brands run almost vanilla os with small changes, the problem with updates are:
1 - the heavy skins and changes manufacturers make to android code
2- the need to create a necessity in the consumer to have the latest update = new phone
Nope.
The reason why they make changes to the base Android code for their own devices is for differentiation. What part of the software sets your Android phone apart from every other Android phone?
This is pretty much what I was getting at as well!
Wouldn't the hardware be differentiation enough? You could have companies making phones of different sizes, different materials, different hardware features, etc. But all running stock Android with fast updates.
That would be a fun world to live in :)
Actually, no.
I have never been in favor of every phone running stock Android because then it would be the exact same experience on different phones. It's kinda boring, really.
Even if an OEM did want to use vanilla Android, they'd still have to "customize" at least some part of it to work with whatever hardware is in the phone. Drivers and stuff like that.
Because of this Apple will always have an advantage. There are benefits to controlling your own ecosystem. Whether you like it or not.
True, and also Microsoft too.
Windows Mobile is DEAD.
Wow, I had no idea that it was like this. Thanks for the article Jerry, it was very informative!
A company has to have profits to produce JOBS, and Profit is not a dirty word unless your Bernie Sanders or some flaming liberal!
Companies exist for their share holders and to make a profit, and if they have that then the jobs will be there with good paying positions!
But so many think everything should be FREE, tp those Bernie Sanders followers, NOTHING IS FREE!!
Do you work for FREE???
That's fine for software updates, but security patches should not be optional.
Yes. Security patches are often overlooked but are definitely more important than an OS upgrade in the long run.
I read that comment for free.
I want a refund anyway.
lol
I get it, time is indeed money, software is hard and if we want phone companies to still exist next year to produce a new phone then they need to make money to fund it.
But what isn't ok is to not publish their intentions from the start I.e if they will or won't update it, and for every phone manufacturer to publish at least an approximate date of when they plan on rolling out the update. And then forcing the carriers to work harder to get it out quicker once they have done it.
Either way, what i'm saying is, manufacturers lack of transparency is actually what's annoying and not consumer friendly. I could accept buying a new phone with Marshmallow on it right now if the company stated it'd be getting upgraded to Nougat in 'x' amount of months
I also think that sometimes manufacturers don't appreciate how Google is starting to lock down the process. The older the version, the more latitude the OEMs have.
Somewhere, in a coporate Verizon Wireless office, an upper level executive is saying the reason for delays is the rigorous testing their labs conduct to maintain functionality on its network.
Somewhere else, in a Verizon Wireless testing lab, employees are playing beer pong, while countless phones sit idle on a table.
Normally, I would make the argument that a device running a build of Android that is extremely close to the base AOSP code would be faster to update. That was the case with the first 2 Moto X devices and the Moto G before the 2015 variant and the first Moto E plus some others.
Now? The US-unlocked Moto Z only recently received its Nougat update. The 2015 Moto G has no Nougat update in sight despite the similarly-specced G4 Play receiving it. Other phones with similarly lean software still take a while to get updated.
At this point, I would say the only reason for slow updates is resources. Or rather, how companies don't seem to bother putting more resources in keeping their devices updated.
And also, I would like to take this opportunity to say this. Please do not judge how well an OEM updates their devices solely by how fast they update their first device. That means a bit, but you should also look at how they keep their other devices, especially the older flagships, updated. It doesn't mean much if a current flagship in an OEM's lineup gets the update before any other phone but last year's flagship only got the update after a bunch of similarly-aged flagships in others' lineups have already received said update.
I wish the manufacturers would just all go stock. No one likes your stupid skins and bloatware.
Bloatware yes, but skins can add a lot of functionality that doesn't exist otherwise. A good example of this is Samsung especially the Note series. Many of these features have then been incorporated in stock Android. The second point, if everything was only stock we would have an ecosystem like Apple that has little room for differentiation or customization, the very antithesis of the open source nature of Android.
Because when i updated my moto x 2014 from whatever to the newest and best. The sony play memory's app was not compatible. Not Googles fault and sony quickly fixed in a couple weeks. But it was weeks before I could use the app